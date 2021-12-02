 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Rock bands The Figbeats, Spineless, Heartless and Stop.Drop.Rewind to play Franklin House
urgent

Rock bands The Figbeats, Spineless, Heartless and Stop.Drop.Rewind to play Franklin House

The Figbeats, Spineless, Heartless and Stop.Drop.Rewind will play the Franklin House in Valpo Friday night.

The local rock bands will play a free show at 10 p.m. at the gastropub at 58 S Campbell St. in Valparaiso.

The Figbeats are a rock band influenced by punk, power pop, indie rock, classic rock and garage rock. They released the album "Circle the Drain" earlier this year, a follow-up to "Reactor Beach," which Region music journalist Tom Lounges named one of the Top 10 regional albums of 2014

Spineless, Heartless is an emo and pop punk band from Northwest Indiana.

Stop.Drop.Rewind bills itself as "what happens when emo kids grow up and get jazz degrees." The band recently released a video for the acoustic single "The Joke" and has toured around, including at Tom Lounges Record Bin in Michigan City.

There's no cover at the concert, which has an open bar.

For more information or to hear the album, visit franklinhousevalpo.com or figbeats.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Prince Harry continues his late mother's mission with new film

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts