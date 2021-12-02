Rock bands The Figbeats, Spineless, Heartless and Stop.Drop.Rewind to play Franklin House

The Figbeats, Spineless, Heartless and Stop.Drop.Rewind will play the Franklin House in Valpo Friday night.

The local rock bands will play a free show at 10 p.m. at the gastropub at 58 S Campbell St. in Valparaiso.

The Figbeats are a rock band influenced by punk, power pop, indie rock, classic rock and garage rock. They released the album "Circle the Drain" earlier this year, a follow-up to "Reactor Beach," which Region music journalist Tom Lounges named one of the Top 10 regional albums of 2014

Spineless, Heartless is an emo and pop punk band from Northwest Indiana.

Stop.Drop.Rewind bills itself as "what happens when emo kids grow up and get jazz degrees." The band recently released a video for the acoustic single "The Joke" and has toured around, including at Tom Lounges Record Bin in Michigan City.

There's no cover at the concert, which has an open bar.

For more information or to hear the album, visit franklinhousevalpo.com or figbeats.com.

