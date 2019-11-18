Get ready to rock in a Hessville dive bar this weekend — for a good cause.
DJ Demon, The Figbeats, Chucklehead, Misfit Toys and The Funeral will perform a rock show at 7 p.m. Saturday at Porter's Tap at 6405 Kennedy Ave. in Hammond. Doors open at 6 p.m. for Damien's Den Presents All Love For Pops Benefit Show.
Local music promoter Damien Edwards of Damien's Den, whose Korean War veteran father died last month, organized the 21-and-over benefit show to raise money to assist his mother with funeral costs and doctor bills.
The night of local music kicks off at 7 p.m. with a DJ set from Edwards, who performs under the stage name DJ Demon, a "loco DJ mixing it up and hailing from the underworld."
It's followed by an 8 p.m. set from the Valparaiso-based Figbeats, a power-pop garage rock band that's releasing its latest EP "E.P. 'A.'"
The Figbeats, which consists of veterans of rock bands from Chicago and beyond, "meld early punk, 90's indie, and classic garage rock into a unique power-pop experience befitting slam-dancing and sing-a-longs." The group has built up a following across the Region for their energetic live shows and garage punk albums "Reactor Beach!" and "Get Some."
Then at 9 p.m. the Chicago-based punk/metal band Chucklehead will perform, followed by Misfit Toys at 10 p.m. Northwest Indiana-based Misfit Toys plays classic '80s and '90s, party rock and metal songs.
Finally, at 11 p.m. The Funeral from Union, Michigan, will perform a set of heavy surf punk.
Tickets cost $5, and drinks are available at the bar.
For more information, call 219-845-0597 or find Porter Tap on Facebook.