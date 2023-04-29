MTV "Headbangers Ball" host Riki Rachtman will appear in Hobart to share stories of LA's infamous Sunset Strip during the 1980s and 1990s.

The MTV VJ and radio personality will appear at 8 p.m. on May 10 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main S. in downtown Hobart. Doors open at 7 p.m.

“Who Remembers MTV’s Headbangers Ball show?" promoter Paul Panicali with Mush Music said. "This is a intimate evening and storytelling of the legendary Riki Rachtman. Stories of his adventures throughout his infamous life as a Radio Dj, MTV VJ and the owner of The Cathouse in L.A. It's a must see event."

Rachtman landed his longtime gig hosting the heavy metal show "Headbangers Ball" with the help of his friend Axl Rose, the legendary frontman of Guns N' Roses. He even appeared in the band's video "November Rain."

He also co-hosted "Loveline" with doctor Drew Pinsky and comedian Adam Carolla, served as an interviewer for World Championship Wrestling and hosted Nitro. He's co-hosted the VH1 show "Rock of Love" with Poison frontman Bret Michaels and was in "Rock of Love: Charm School," "Rock of Love 2" and "Rock of Love Bus."

He previously owned the nightclubs The Cathouse and Bordello. He's also the host of the NASCAR show "Racing Rocks," which is aired on more than 120 radio stations across the country.

Tickets are $25 and up and are available at ticketweb.com