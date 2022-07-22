Rockopelli returns to Griffith's Central Park

Get ready to rock.

The Rockopelli Music Fest returns to Central Park in Griffith this weekend.

The two-day festival will start at 3 p.m. and continue until late into the night Saturday and Sunday at the park at 600 N. Broad Street. The live music is expected to last to roughly about 10 p.m. on Saturday and about 9 p.m. on Sunday.

Headliners this year include The Insiders Tom Petty Tribute and George Porter Jr. & The Runnin' Pardners featuring Joe Marcinek. Other bands that will take the stage include Rookie, Caught on Cline, King Hippie, Abby Normal, Apollo Selene, Chris Peters, Cxpital, Laura Jean Thompson, Andre Detti, St. Joe Jack and Ephraim Bugumba.

The festival started in 2012 when Joel Ratajack, his family and friends threw together a concert to benefit Planting Possibilities at the St. Thomas Moore gym in Munster.

The nonprofit festival provides music scholarships to students in Northwest Indiana and Chicago. It also donates to other local charities like Planting Possibilities, which provides employment, job training and meaningful volunteer opportunities to adults with autism.

It's raised more than $95,000 thus far for scholarships and other charitable causes over the past decade.

Sponsors include Hard Rock Northern Indiana, Peoples Bank, NIPSCO and the Indiana Arts Commission.

The Rockopelli Music Fest features live music acts from across the Midwest and local arts and crafts vendors. It also has food for sale from local restaurants and craft beer from local breweries available for purchase for anyone at least 21 years old.

Admission to the all-ages show is a $5 suggested donation at the gate.

For more information, visit rockopellifest.org or facebook.com/RockopelliFest/.