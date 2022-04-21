Roulette Xtra adds a new level of excitement to the wheel

The multitude of electronic and technological advances that have been applied to roulette in the modern era have kept the legacy table game one of the most popular in casinos around the world.

Gamblers are still allured to the charms of selecting their lucky number between one and 36, odd or even, black or red, or any of the other betting variations in the hope of having that little white ball land on their choice.

In American roulette there is always the presence of the green “0” and “00” on the wheel to give the house its edge, but that’s the price we pay for playing.

The latest innovation comes from TCSJOHNHUXLEY, one of the world’s leading developers and manufacturers of casino games with a special emphasis on roulette.

The company’s latest release is Roulette Xtra. It’s bound to make its way onto casino floors in the future because of a very compelling feature: The game combines the traditional components that players know and love with a random multiplier bet that serves as a compelling way to add extra payouts to the fun and excitement.

The feature does not interfere with the beloved traditional game in any way. What it does is randomly select four numbers on every spin with a maximum payout of 500 to 1 available.

Players can still make their favorite “straight up” bets, inside, outside, columns, neighboring bets and streets, etc.

Once the dealer gets the ball spinning and makes the call “no more bets”, the game randomly selects four (4) Roulette Xtra numbers along with random multiplier amounts ranging between 50 to 1 and 500 to 1.

The multipliers are assigned to each Roulette Xtra number and electronically posted on the display for everyone to see.

The winning Roulette Xtra number and resulting combinations are determined by the result of where the ball lands on the wheel.

The dealer will then pay out all the inside and outside bets first as is protocol in the traditional game.

If the winning number does not match one of the four random Roulette Xtra numbers, the bet will be paid at 30 to 1.

If the winning number matches one of the four random Roulette Xtra numbers, the multiplier assigned to that number will be applied. The dealer will make payouts according to the multiplier assigned to that number.

As you would imagine, there is a hefty price for players to pay. The casinos have an option to vary the pay tables, which plays serious games with the constant 5.26 percent house advantage on the traditional roulette wheel.

For openers, the payout on hitting numbers straight will be 30 to 1 instead of the standard 35 to 1.

The version of Roulette Xtra we are going to most likely see will be the classic double zero game.

On a “double zero” wheel (green 0 and green 00), the house edge will vary from 6.69 percent to 7.34 percent to 10.04 percent depending upon what multiplier values are selected for the Roulette Xtra numbers.

If a casino wants to get really greedy and install a “triple zero” game, the house edge can zoom to 12.03 percent depending upon the multiplier values.

There’s even a “single zero” pay table, even though it is highly unlikely you’ll be seeing this game. The edge here can be as low as 3.94 or 4.53 percent depending upon the Roulette Xtra multiplier values that are assigned.

Whatever way you look at it, Roulette Xtra adds a new level of excitement to this time-honored game by taking advantage of the bonus and multiplier features that captivate every gambler.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The $25,000 MyCash Drawing is set for Friday (April 22) at the East Chicago hotel and casino. Guests are invited to activate their entries for the drawings based on tier level. You can earn an additional entry for every 25 tier points earned playing slots and table games through the day of the promotion. Five winners will receive $1,000 in mycash at each of the hourly drawings scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m.

FOUR WINDS: The “Mow Down Money” promotion will be held at the Hartford and Dowagiac properties on Friday (April 22) from 5 to 10p.m. (EDT). Guests will have the opportunity to win a John Deere ZTrak Zero-Turn Mower or a share of $9,000 in cash or instant credit. Hourly drawings will take place, with the grand prize being awarded at each casino in the 9 p.m. drawing.

Meanwhile, also on Friday, South Bend will be hosting the “Spring into Fun” promotion from 5 to 11 p.m. (EDT) with your chance to win a $2,500 Great Escape gift card or a share of $10,000 in cash or instant credit. There’ll be a bonus $5,000 cash drawing at 11 p.m. Two gift cards will be awarded hourly from 6 to 10 p.m.

HARD ROCK: Join Hillbilly Rockstarz at Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. on Friday (April 22) for a country and rock ‘n roll music party as the “Country Music Fridays” series continues at the Gary property. Ally Venable will be performing at the same venue on Saturday also at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, Council Oak Bar Stage will play host to Fletcher Rockwell on Friday and Leslie Beukelman & Jim Tashjian on Saturday. The curtain rises for each of these performances at 8 p.m. The entertainment is complimentary for all guests.

Opinions are solely those of the writer. Reach him at jgbrokopp1@gmail.com.

