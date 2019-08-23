{{featured_button_text}}

The Calumet Episcopal Ministry Partnership (CEMP) will have it's "Royal Tea: Celebrating Fashion and the Earth" at noon Aug. 24 at Cloister in the Woods, 1101 Park Drive in Munster.

Among churches participating in the event are Augustine Episcopal Church, Gary; St. Barnabas in the Dunes Episcopal Church, Gary; St. Christopher Episcopal Church, Crown Point; St. Paul Episcopal, Munster; St. Stephen Episcopal Church, Hobart and St. Timothy Episcopal Church, Griffith.

Fashions displayed in the style show will be from Eco-Chic Boutique in Dyer. Parishioners from the churches will model. In addition to the tea, there will be a teapot exhibit, tea posters, books, children's tea services and more. Men from the parishes will act as servers/butlers for the event.

Tea sandwiches and scones will be featured on the menu. The event will also include a raffle. For more information, call 219-218-2888.

