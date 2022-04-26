RuPaul's Drag Race to sashay into Hard Rock Casino

"RuPaul’s Drag Race," the long-running VH1 reality show, is sashaying into Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s new Hard Rock Live venue this summer.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Werq The World Tour will bring the show's Glamazons and Squirrel Friends to the casino at 5400 West 29th Ave. at 7 p.m. August 12. It's southwest of the Burr Street exit off the Borman Expressway in Gary's Black Oak neighborhood.

The doors open at 7 p.m.

"The Official RuPaul’s Drag Race World Tour returns with an all-new production," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "An experiment gone wrong sends the audience spiraling through time with no way of returning to the present. The audience will watch as the queens go on a journey through iconic eras of history in hopes of finding their way back to 2022. Performers include Bosco, Daya Betty, Vanessa Vanjie, Kameron Michaels, Yvie Oddly, Rosé, and Jaida Essence Hall. Line-up is subject to change."

Now in its 14th season, the reality competition show "RuPaul's Drag Race" is hosted by RuPaul, the world's most famous drag queen. The search for "America's next drag superstar" has picked up a number of awards, including many Emmy Awards, Reality Television Awards and GLAAD Media Awards.

The Guardian ranked the show, which was the highest rated in Logo history and now airs internationally, as one of the top 100 shows of the 21st century. It has become a successful sprawling franchise that has spun off many shows like "RuPaul's Drag U," "RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars" and "RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked."

Tickets for the fully seated 21-and-up show start at $60. They're available through Ticketmaster.

For more information call 219-228-2383 or visit www.hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.

