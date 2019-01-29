A new hiking series hopes to get people more attuned with their spirituality in the Miller Woods in Gary.
National Park Service Ranger Kim Swift and community activist and artist Sam Love, an organizer of the erstwhile Gary Nature Project, will lead the public for hikes through the Miller Woods in a walking series called Sacred Wanderings that aims to connect spirituality with the season.
The idea is to have one hike for each season, with the inaugural winter walk stepping off at 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Douglas Center for Environmental Education, 100 N. Lake Street.
"Guests are invited to bring a short reading that speaks to their spiritual connection to nature in the winter," Love said in a press release. "The walk will be moderate and as long or short as guests want. All are welcome. No registration needed."
Love's now-wrapped-up Gary Nature Project last year also resulted in a short video titled "Gary Dunes" by Colin Lenburg, a Region resident and Columbia College Chicago film student. It's his first professional video.
"This short video blends the visuals captured during the Nature Project with readings of nature poetry collected during the Poetry Project," Love said. "An all-too-frequent response to the Gary Nature Project was, 'There's nature in Gary, Indiana?' We answered that it was closer than you think. 'Gary Dunes' highlights this and the many ways residents interact with and reflect upon the natural and built environments of the Steel City."
"Gary Dunes" is now in post-production and being edited by Tom Oberski. It will be released free on the internet sometime this winter.