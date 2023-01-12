Sailing time: Boat show cruises into Chicago

Sports minded folk who enjoy the water will be happy to know the annual boating showcase will be presented in the Windy City this weekend.

The annual Discover Boating Chicago Boat Show, held in partnership with Progressive Insurance, will take place through Jan. 15 at Chicago's McCormick Place.

"This is our 90th show. We're excited to be back," said Keith Ogulnick, show manager for the event.

Ogulnick said the show is making its return after two years away due to the pandemic.

"The Chicagoland boating community is so passionate about boating," Ogulnick said, adding they're expecting a great number of visitors this year.

A variety of boating vendors will be onsite and there will be assorted activities, presentations and more for people to enjoy at the event. Guests can view the latest in everything from boats and boating products to fishing gear, varied marine electronics, accessories and more that will also be for sale.

"This is a wonderful way to spend time with family and friends," Ogulnick said. The show manager added they often change up show offerings to give people a little something different at the event.

This year, one of the highlighted areas will be a spot for chefs and mixologists to demonstrate food and drink.

Ogulnick said the food and drink demos will be held in The Discover Boating Beach Club, which is new this year.

He said there will also be stand up paddle boating, a flow rider, DJ sets, beach games and many more interactive activities.

"We're also bringing in a sand sculptor," he said. "She'll be teaching classes on how to sand sculpt and build sand castles."

At the show, there will also be a trout pond geared to children and also a pirate ship located on the premises.

Ogulnick said boating, in general, is an activity that allows people an "opportunity to escape." It also allows for a sense of "relaxation and freedom," he added.

With the boating show, Ogulnick said they want to "get people excited about the (boating) lifestyle."

