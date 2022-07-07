Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral to host Greek Fest

Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Merrillville is hosting Greek Fest this weekend.

Roast lamb, gyros and other Greek cuisine will be available for purchase at the festival, which will take place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the orthodox church at 8000 Madison St.

It will again be a drive-through on the church grounds, a format it's operated since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. It has not yet resumed hosting Hellenic dancers, live music or other festivities.

"Because of people’s worries about COVID-19, the ever-rising costs of food and other items associated with hosting a Greek Festival, as well as the lack of manpower (volunteers), our Summer Greek Festival will be a drive-thru like last year," the church said in an announcement.

People can stop by between 5 and 11 p.m. Friday and noon to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

More than 400 lambs will be served. Other food options include shish-ka-bob, Grecian chicken, gyros and Greek potatoes with lemon and oregano.

A Greek bakery will offer a number of sweets such as tassies, copenhi, karidopita, kolachky, finikia, almond cookies, sweet bread, koulouria, diples, kourambiethes, baklava and other pastries.

Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral also is having a raffle for $20,000.

For more information, call 219-769-2481, visit ssconstantineandhelen.org or find Saints Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral on Facebook.