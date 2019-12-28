It's time once again to celebrate the coming of the new year with a lavish entertainment production that's been a tradition for decades.
The "Salute to Vienna" concert stars on stage at Symphony Center in Chicago on Dec. 29. The show, which begins at 2:30 p.m. is a grand celebration of music and dance.
"This is our 22nd year in Chicago," said Marion Glatz, co-founder, with husband Attila, of "Salute to Vienna." "It's wonderful to be in Chicago," she said.
The show, which is always a joyous event, is based on and inspired by the annual New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria. The production features the uplifting music of Strauss and other waltz and classical composers of his time. Ballroom and ballet dance styles also star during the show.
Glatz, who grew up watching and attending this annual concert, said the concert is a "dazzling performance" that celebrates "the golden age of Viennese music."
The show may have started in Vienna eight decades ago but thanks to Glatz and her husband, it's been presented around the globe since the mid-'90s.
"Chicago is very unique and a very important city for us to bring the show to," Glatz said. She also praised Orchestra Hall for it's intimate setting.
This year, the Chicago concert will star conductor Imre Kollar of Budapest. Among performers will be Sera Gosch, Roman Martin, other dancers from Kiev-Aniko Ballet of Ukraine as well as international ballroom dancers.
Glatz said the annual concert always features a new lineup of performers.
"The concert celebrates the thrill of life and the importance of culture," Glatz said, adding the world needs those positive feelings more than ever.
The Glatzes presented their first "Salute to Vienna" concert in 1995 in Toronto, Canada. The production is annually presented in more than 20 cities in North America over the holiday season.
FYI: "Salute to Vienna" will be presented at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Orchestra Hall, Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Tickets start at $33. Call 312-294-3000 or visit salutetovienna.com.
