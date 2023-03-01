A new mixed-media exhibit by the artist Jon Seals is on display at South Suburban College in South Holland.

The Art & Design Department of South Suburban College is presenting "Sand, Silt & Other Sorrows" in the Photo Four Gallery. It opened Wednesday and will be on display through April 20.

Seal is a curator, teacher and artist whose work is conceptual, for instance featuring an abstract depiction of the Kankakee River. He's exhibited his work in galleries and universities nationwide, both in solo and group shows.

He earned a Master of Fine Arts in Painting from Savannah College of Art and Design in Georgia and a Master of Arts in Religion from Yale Divinity School and Yale Institute of Sacred Music, where he's also curated an annual exhibit.

His work explores how "identity relates to memory, loss and redemption in visual culture."

"I create mixed-media works with materials harvested directly from bodies of water and land with severe shifts in natural environments. Artworks are created by pouring, dipping, and combining hand-drawn and painted elements using the materials collected. I work directly from the soil, water and plant life," Seals said.

He will give an artist talk at a reception from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.

The exhibit is free and open to the public at South Suburban College's campus at 15800 South State St. in South Holland.

The Photo Four Gallery at South Suburban College is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday.