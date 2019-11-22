Santa’s reindeer have run off with his sleigh. Oh no, how will children who have been good get their presents this year?
Luckily the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum’s Santa Train has just left the yard in North Judson when the conductor spots someone walking down the street.
“Who’s that?” he calls out. The kids aboard know Santa when they see him, shouting out his name and welcoming him aboard the train.
“When Santa boards the train, he spends time with each child, sitting with them and giving them a present,” says Charlene Gyurko, one of the volunteers for the Hoosier Valley Railroad Museum.
“It’s a very special event,” continues Gyurko, “because the children get a lot of attention from Santa.”
From Northern to Southern Indiana, the state’s vintage railroads are on the move offering a variety of holiday excursions. So take your pick from a wide array: The Polar Express based on the book and movie, family themed rides with Santa, date night for those 21 and older and even a trip to the past to Metamora, an 1851 canal town southeast of Indianapolis.
At the Hesston Steam Museum On the Indiana and Michigan border, those bringing a gift worth more than $5 for Toys for Tots get a free ride aboard the Candy Cane Express, says General Manager Ted Rita. Those who arrive by 9 a.m. can have breakfast with train crew at Doc’s Soda Fountain. There’s also a meet and greet with Santa at noon on the days the Candy Cane Express runs.
The South Shore is offering special train service in November and December for holiday shoppers.
“On select Saturdays beginning right after Thanksgiving, we run extra eastbound trains to Chicago leading up to Christmas to provide additional transportation for those coming back from holiday shopping in the city,” Amber Kettring, manager of customer service and communications for the commuter rail line.
A trip on the Fort Wayne Railroad’s 18th Annual Santa Train starts with hot chocolate and a visit to Santa’s railroad workshop before boarding the vintage red caboose for 20 minute ride. A 45-minute charter with Santa runs on Saturday evening.
Just north of Indianapolis, the Nickel Express offers several outings aboard a 1956 Santa Fe vintage train decked out with Christmas lights. The 75-minute Reindeer Ride leaves Noblesville and travels through Cicero and Arcadia with a stop at Santa’s Workshop. The fun includes a sing-along story as well as a visit and gift from Santa.
Those 21 and older can watch a dazzling light display and order from the cash bar while traveling on the Nickel Express Holiday Cheer(s).
For both excursions, passengers are encouraged to purchase holiday treats, hot chocolate and adult beverages from the Treat Truck on the boarding platform.
Two historic railroad companies in Southern Indiana offer The Polar Express, a Warner Bros. sanctioned event.
“The Polar Express train ride in French Lick is celebrating 10 years in 2019,” says Kristal Painter, executive director of Visit French Lick. “Over the years, The Polar Express has gained in popularity and now brings almost 40,000 people into our area over a 25 operating day period.”
Painter encourages families to wear their pajamas for the ride. “Just like in the movie,” she says.
“We get people from all over coming to ride The Polar Express," says Gertrud Whitaker, executive director of the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce. The express is one of three holiday excursions that the Whitewater Valley Railroad offers each year, starting at the Connersville Grand Central Depot.
“Tickets sell out quickly and I’d guess that already half of them are gone,” continues Whitaker. “ All the trips offer a unique opportunity for people to ride the railroad along the Whitewater River.”
Another trip, the Whitewater Valley Railroad’s 46th Annual Santa Claus Limited travels through the woods and countryside of southeastern Indiana, stopping to pick up Santa.
Whitewater Valley Railroad also offers the Metamora Special Holiday Excursion. It’s a trip back in time, traveling to the only surviving canal town in the state. A three-hour layover lets passengers enjoy the Metamora Annual Christmas Walk and everything else the village has to offer.
“There are lots of holiday lights lighting up the village, luminaria along the pathways. Lanterns line the canal, there are strolling carolers and the old grist mill is operating,” says Whitaker, noting that many of the stores and restaurants are in buildings dating before the Civil War.