'Santa’s official storyteller' to regale visitors at Barker Mansion

"Santa's Favorite Storyteller" will regale guests with tales of the North Pole this weekend at The Barker Mansion in Michigan City.

Screenwriter and author Jack Olesker, billed as "Santa's official storyteller," will appear in the drawing room of the historic mansion-turned-museum at 631 Washington St. in downtown Michigan City from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday to recount "some of the greatest stories ever told about the North Pole."

“We’re thrilled to have Jack Olesker visiting the Mansion,” Program and Events Coordinator Michele Gustin said. “He has more than four decades in the entertainment industry as a studio executive, president of a motion picture and television studio, producer, director and writer but he is – first and foremost – a storyteller.”

Olesker has written more than 1,200 television episodes, seven novels and 18 screenplays, 10 of which were produced. He helped co-create Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and The New Adventure of He-man. He also wrote episodes for Hot Wheels, Super Mario Brothers, M.A.S.K., Heathcliff the Cat and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

He also penned the bestselling novel "No Place Like Home."