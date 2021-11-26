Santa to ride hot rod sleigh from 'Garage Squad' show to Merrillville Florist and Tea Room

Santa is going to ride his vintage-restored hot rod sleigh from the "Garage Squad" show to Merrillville Florist and Tea Room.
Jolly Old Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus and merry elves will show up at a Lake County FOP Auxiliary #125 fundraiser at the floral shop and tea room at 7005 Madison St. in Merrillville. The event will take place between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the tea room staying open for lunch until 2:30 p.m.
"The event came together when Jennifer Puntillo, aka 'Mrs. Claus,' who is a good friend of mine and a very active member and officer with the Lake County FOP Auxiliary, reached out to me with the idea," owner Cindy Lopez said. "Jennifer was charged with coordinating a police appreciation holiday event and thought the setting of the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room would be a perfect fit for Santa and the vintage hot rod. We have a beautiful setting out back with a decorated gazebo and lots of space for photos and for Christmas enthusiasts to gather and take photos with Santa and the hot rod sleigh. "
The event was promoted via the Fraternal Order of Police, Auxiliary and police departments across Lake County. It will be open to the public as well.
"The event will take place outdoors against the beautiful landscape of the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room," Lopez said. "Cell phone photos are welcomed and encouraged. Kids of all ages will enjoy photos with Santa, Mrs. Claus, Tinsel the Tea Room Elf, a live DJ, tea room treats, and sitting in Santa's hot rod sleigh, which was once featured on the TV show 'Garage Squad.'"
The Merrillville Tea Room also will be open for a special Sunday lunch for the first time under the new ownership.
"We will feature our normal daily menu, which includes a kid's meal option of chicken nuggets, macaroni and cheese and a side of mandarin oranges," Lopez said. "We hope that families will choose to dine in the Tea Room for lunch. It's a beautiful family setting to complete the afternoon, with dozens of decorated trees and lots of tasty treats and even shopping."
For more information, call 219-769-3454.