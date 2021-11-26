Santa to ride hot rod sleigh from 'Garage Squad' show to Merrillville Florist and Tea Room

Santa is going to ride his vintage-restored hot rod sleigh from the "Garage Squad" show to Merrillville Florist and Tea Room.

Jolly Old Saint Nick, Mrs. Claus and merry elves will show up at a Lake County FOP Auxiliary #125 fundraiser at the floral shop and tea room at 7005 Madison St. in Merrillville. The event will take place between 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday with the tea room staying open for lunch until 2:30 p.m.

"The event came together when Jennifer Puntillo, aka 'Mrs. Claus,' who is a good friend of mine and a very active member and officer with the Lake County FOP Auxiliary, reached out to me with the idea," owner Cindy Lopez said. "Jennifer was charged with coordinating a police appreciation holiday event and thought the setting of the Merrillville Florist and Tea Room would be a perfect fit for Santa and the vintage hot rod. We have a beautiful setting out back with a decorated gazebo and lots of space for photos and for Christmas enthusiasts to gather and take photos with Santa and the hot rod sleigh. "

The event was promoted via the Fraternal Order of Police, Auxiliary and police departments across Lake County. It will be open to the public as well.