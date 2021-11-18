'Saturday Night Live' and 'MADtv' alumnus to perform in Valpo

"Jeff Richards has the distinction of being the first person ever to be a cast member on both 'Saturday Night Live' and 'MADtv,' its rival sketch show. His most popular and well-remembered spot on the former was his original character 'Drunk Girl,'" booker Jeff Webb said in a press release. "With over 100 celebrity impressions and a stand up resume a mile and a half long, Jeff Richards has performed sets across the globe from small colleges to world-renowned comedy clubs to 'Conan,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'The Late Late Show,' 'Comics Unleashed,' and NBC’s 'Late Night Friday.' Jeff has also taken on roles on TV series including 'Real Rob,' Nick Swardson’s 'Pretend Time,' 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force,' and many more."