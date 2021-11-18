 Skip to main content
'Saturday Night Live' and 'MADtv' alumnus to play in Valpo
 Joseph S. Pete

"Saturday Night Live" and "MADtv" alum Jeff Richards will appear in Valparaiso this weekend.

He's the latest nationally recognized comedy act to perform at The Market Lounge and Comedy Club.

"Jeff Richards has the distinction of being the first person ever to be a cast member on both 'Saturday Night Live' and 'MADtv,' its rival sketch show. His most popular and well-remembered spot on the former was his original character 'Drunk Girl,'" booker Jeff Webb said in a press release. "With over 100 celebrity impressions and a stand up resume a mile and a half long, Jeff Richards has performed sets across the globe from small colleges to world-renowned comedy clubs to 'Conan,' 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!,' 'The Late Late Show,' 'Comics Unleashed,' and NBC’s 'Late Night Friday.' Jeff has also taken on roles on TV series including 'Real Rob,' Nick Swardson’s 'Pretend Time,' 'Aqua Teen Hunger Force,' and many more."

Richards will appear at 7 p.m. Sunday at the venue at 2405 U.S. 30 in Valparaiso. Doors open at 6 p.m.

"The featured opening comedian for the evening will be veteran stand-up comic, native Region Rat, and host of the immensely popular 'Punch Drunk Sports' podcast: Jayson Thibault," Webb said. "Kicking this spectacular night off will be Market Lounge & Comedy Club headliners and Valparaiso favorites: Alan Ford, Cameron Beisel, and Reece Merritt."

The comedy show is open to anyone 18 and older.

For more information, call 219-531-0162 or visit themarketvalpo.com.

