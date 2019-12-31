Saturday Night Live legend Tim Meadows to perform in Hobart

Longtime "Saturday Night Live" cast member Tim Meadows, a comedian who's appeared widely on film and television, will perform in downtown Hobart in February.
A Bigger Comedy Show, the same promoters who brought Gilbert Gottfried to town in August, presents a stand-up set from Meadows at 8 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Art Deco Hobart Art Theatre at 230 Main St. in Hobart. Doors open at 7 p.m.
"Tim is an actor and stand-up comedian best known for his 10 seasons on 'Saturday Night Live,' where he created iconic characters like 'The Ladies Man,' which also led to a spin-off film," promoters said in a press release. "He has collaborated frequently with SNL alums like Will Ferrell, Adam Sandler, Tina Fey, Judd Apatow, and Andy Samberg in such hits as: 'Mean Girls,' 'Walk Hard,' 'Grown-Ups,' 'Trainwreck' and 'Popstar.' Most recently, Tim plays the lead role in 'The Goldbergs' spin-off 'Schooled' and is a series regular on the CBS All Access series 'No Activity.'"
Meadows also has appeared in a music video for the Pulitzer Prize for Music-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar.
An alumnus of Second City in Chicago and a longtime fixture on SNL, Meadows also has appeared in many Hollywood films like "Wayne's World 2," "Coneheads," "It's Pat," and "The Benchwarmers." He's appeared on many television shows, including "Bojack Horseman," "Detroiters," "The Goldbergs," "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," "Strangers with Candy," "Bob's Burgers," "The Colbert Report," "Son of Zorn," "The Bill Engvall Show," "The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson," "Rob Riggle's Ski Master Academy" and CBS's "Gameshow Marathon."
His stand-up show in Hobart will feature Chicago-based comedian Kellye Howard, a regular at the Laugh Factory, and be hosted by Jayson Acevedo, another Chicago-based comedian who's performed internationally, including at the famed Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland.
Tickets are $25 for generation admission or $40 for VIP.
For tickets or more information, search for "Tim Meadows" and "Hobart" on eventbrite.com.
