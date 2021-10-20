Scarecrows to take over Hobart

There's no argument that fall is the traditional season for straw men.

An army of scarecrows – the straw-stuffed humanoid decoys farmers use to keep birds out of their fields – will take over Hobart in the weeks leading up to Halloween.

The city in east Lake County is hosting its first Chasing Dreams Scarecrow Contest this month. The scarecrow displays will benefit Chasing Dreams Learning Center Northwest Indiana in Valparaiso, which serves people with special needs between newborns and the age of 25, aiming to help them become more independent.

People can decorate scarecrows, which are displayed at 143 S. Hobart Road by the Loyal Order of Moose in Hobart.

The scarecrows will be posted on the Chasing Dreams Learning Center Northwest Indiana Facebook page. People can vote until 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 on their favorite scarecrows.

The winners will be crowned on a livestream on the Chasing Dreams Facebook page that Sunday.