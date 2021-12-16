Schererville author pens new Western mystery novel

Langley does extensive research, interviewing experts like geologists and a Chicago television news reporter to write Nakai's wife, a local television newspaper reporter.

"I learned about all the things you give up when you have that job, missing birthdays and anniversaries," he said. "It gives a little more depth to her and the situation."

His stories are often based on news stories from Sante Fe and New Mexico, where the mystery novels are set.

"People I've talked to out there like that the stories are about something that might affect them," he said. "It's not about someone stealing a painting from Georgia O'Keeffe. It's more realistic."

His influences include authors like Robert B. Parker, Mickey Spillane, Ernest Hemingway, John D. MacDonald and Tony Hillerman.

"I have no formal training or anything," he said. "I learned a lot by reading. From reading, I picked up I could do this. It took years and years and then it finally happened."

Langley works to give the detective a rich inner life.

"He's a muscular detective with love handles in his mid-40s with long shoulder-length hair," he said. "In the first book he and his wife tried to have a baby but something went wrong with that. They have some disagreements and combativeness going on. They have relationship problems they need to work through like real people."

Every Nakai novel is a standalone. Future installments might concern crystal meth use on the reservation and organ harvesting.

"They're individual stories," he said. "You don't have to read it in order. You might pick up on some of the references to past books if you do but it's not necessary."

He's also developing a second series with a protagonist from another occupation at the suggestion of his agent.

"He said I think you can do another series to give them something new to look at," he said. "But I never plan to stop writing Arthur Nakai. I can't get enough Arthur Nakai. People are invested in the character and there are good stories to tell."

For more information, visit markedwardlangey.com