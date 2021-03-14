Schererville author wins national award for best mystery

A novelist from Schererville won the Gold Medal for Best Mystery of the Year in the Feathered Quill Book Awards.
Mark Edward Langley's "Death Waits in the Dark," the second installment of the Arthur Nakai mystery series, took home top honors in the mystery genre at the Feathered Quill Book Awards, which recognizes excellence in publishing in various genres from both large and independent presses.
“We were positively overwhelmed by the volume and caliber of entries in this year’s Feathered Quill Book Awards. Since the program’s inception, we have experienced a 20% increase in entries each year. This year, however, we saw a nearly 80% increase in entries," said Ellen Feld, founder of Feathered Quill Book Reviews. "Our judges were faced with the arduous task of finding winners among a tremendous group of excellent contenders. The competition among mystery novels was especially close this year, as we had a number of outstanding reads vying for top honors. Ultimately, our judges agreed that Mark Edward Langley’s 'Death Waits in the Dark' rose to the top, and crowned this fine work best of the best. We are so pleased to announce 'Death Waits in the Dark' as this year’s winner. This is an exquisite novel by an exceptional writer, and it is our great honor to name Mark Edward Langley recipient of this year’s award.”
Blackstone Publishing published the novel by Langley, whose frequent muse is the American West.
His latest novel also was a finalist in the 2021 American Book Awards and was described by New York Times bestselling author William Kent Krueger as “utterly compelling.”
The book follows Margaret Tabaaha, who lost her husband in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom and then lost her two sons. The parade of tragedy prompts her to take up the whiskey bottle and call her first love Arthur Nakai, a former Marine who takes the case and runs afoul of antagonist Elias Dayton and his Blackwater stand-in Patriot Security that profits off the oil and gas industry by providing security abroad and against Native American protesters who seek to stop fracking and the poisoning on their water supplies and Native lands.
"While Arthur works through the case from his end, Navajo police chief Jake Bilagody tackles it from another angle, looking into the strained relationship between the oil company and the Navajo people, all while searching for a missing Navajo man that may have become an unwilling pawn on the reservation checkerboard. But when Arthur learns the identity of the boys’ killer, he struggles to make sense of it. Because if the clues are right, he will be forced to make a decision that will haunt him for the rest of his life," the publisher said in a press release. "A standout read that has drawn comparisons to such beloved writers as Tony Hillerman, 'Death Waits in the Dark' is a brilliantly rendered tale, replete with the type of characters destined to stay with readers. Mark Edward Langley delivers a remarkable novel that is haunting, gripping—and utterly unforgettable."
For more information, visit www.featheredquill.com