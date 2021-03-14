Schererville author wins national award for best mystery

“We were positively overwhelmed by the volume and caliber of entries in this year’s Feathered Quill Book Awards. Since the program’s inception, we have experienced a 20% increase in entries each year. This year, however, we saw a nearly 80% increase in entries," said Ellen Feld, founder of Feathered Quill Book Reviews. "Our judges were faced with the arduous task of finding winners among a tremendous group of excellent contenders. The competition among mystery novels was especially close this year, as we had a number of outstanding reads vying for top honors. Ultimately, our judges agreed that Mark Edward Langley’s 'Death Waits in the Dark' rose to the top, and crowned this fine work best of the best. We are so pleased to announce 'Death Waits in the Dark' as this year’s winner. This is an exquisite novel by an exceptional writer, and it is our great honor to name Mark Edward Langley recipient of this year’s award.”