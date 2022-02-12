Schererville-based Western novelist wins national award

A western novelist from Schererville won another national award.

Mark Edward Langley's "When Silence Screams" won a Firebird Book Award in the mystery category. His novel "Death Waits in the Dark" won a Feathered Quill Award for Best Mystery of 2021 and also was a finalist in the American Book Fest Awards.

Speak Up Talk Radio confers the Firebird Book Awards, which are selected by a panel of 17 judges who agree to standardized criteria but score each work independently.

Submissions with the highest scores take home Firebird Awards.

“This quarter saw a huge increase in the number of categories selected by the submitting authors," founder Patricia J. Rullo said. "This increase allowed us to send even more pillowcases and other handmade gifts to the homeless shelters. The charitable component to our awards allows all entry fees to be tax-deductible to the author. In return, we personally make and send handmade fun and colorful pillowcases to women and children in homeless shelters via Enchanted Makeovers, a 501(c)3 tax-exempt organization. In this way, authors get notoriety for their work while helping to transform homeless shelters into bright and happy homes. It is a rewarding venture for everyone.”

Speak Up Talk Radio bestows awards on all literary genres.

"Our judging panel includes a diverse group who represent a cross-section of ages, cultural heritage, race, religion, gender and experience," she said. "At Speak Up Talk Radio, our mission is to offer authors a welcome place to promote themselves and their books via book awards, radio interviews, audiobook production, voiceover marketing tools, and podcasting services. We want to support those who dare to share themselves with the world through their written words.”

The novel is the third in the series about a Navajo private investigator in the American Southwest, which has long held a fascination for Langley. His latest Arthur Nakai mystery, set largely in New Mexico, concerns the abduction of a 19-year-old Navajo woman.

For more information, visit markedwardlangley.com.

