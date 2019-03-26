Scott Stapp, Todd Rundgren to play shows at Four Winds New Buffalo

Creed frontman Scott Stapp and solo artist Todd Rungren will perform upcoming concerts at Four Winds New Buffalo, just across the state line in Michigan.
Stapp, a Grammy-winner whose band Creed has sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, will perform at 9 p.m. Eastern June 21 at the Silver Creek Event Center at 11111 Wilson Road, just off the first exit on Interstate 90 after Michigan City.
As a solo artist, Stapp snagged platinum certification for the album "The Great Divide" and scored a Billboard #1 hit song with the single "Slow Suicide" in 2013. He's been inducted into the Florida Music Hall of Fame.
"His next solo venture reflects a new outlook after the biggest fight of his life—five years and counting," Four Winds Casino said in a press release. With a new single 'Purpose For Pain,' one of rock’s biggest names roars back to the scene with a driving, introspective new single. It is the first song from Stapp’s upcoming album, 'The Space Between the Shadows,' set for a July 2019 release on Napalm Records.
Stapp’s evolution, both personally and professionally, now reflects a powerful vocal style from an artist with a strong sense of purpose in sharing the silver lining of his survival. As such, he is an inspiration to others who struggle with the often-overlapping illnesses of addiction and depression."
Tickets cost $25 and go on sale at 11 a.m. on Friday.
At 9 a.m. Friday, tickets also go on sale for Rundgren's show this summer.
Rundgren will play at 9 p.m. Eastern June 7 at Four Winds Casino.
"As a songwriter, video pioneer, producer, recording artist, computer software developer, conceptualist, and interactive artist, Rundgren has made a lasting impact on both the form and content of popular music," Four Winds Casino said in a press release. "Born and raised in Philadelphia, Rundgren began playing guitar as a teenager, founded the band The Nazz, before launching a solo career. His work "Something/Anything?" prompted the press to dub him 'Rock's New Wunderkind.' It was followed by several albums and hit singles, among them "I Saw The Light," "Hello It's Me," "Can We Still Be Friends" and "Bang The Drum."
Rundgren has worked with Patti Smith, Cheap Trick, Psychedelic Furs, Meatloaf, XTC, Grand Funk Railroad, and Hall And Oates as a producer. He also has composed music for a number of television series, including "Pee Wee's Playhouse" and "Crime Story."
"In 1998 Rundgren debuted his new PatroNet technology which for the first time allowed fans of a musical artist to subscribe directly to the artist’s musical output via the Internet, a technology that continues widespread use today," the press release stated. "His recently released autobiography The Individualist is available now at Amazon and Barnes & Noble."
Tickets are $29.
For more information or tickets to either show, visit FourWindsCasino.com or call 800-745-3000.