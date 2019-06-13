FYI

FYI: The 33rd annual Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be held June 14 and 15 at Hamilton Lakes, Interstate 290 and Thorndale Avenue in Itasca, Illinois. On June 14, tickets are $12 for adults, $8 for senior citizens (60 plus) and active military and free for children 12 and younger. On June 15, tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for senior citizens and active military and $12 for children 4 to 12 years old. Children under 3 are free on June 15. There are also two-day and various VIP weekend passes. Parking is $5 per vehicle. A two-day parking pass is available for $8. Call 708-426-7111 or visit scottishfestivalchicago.org for more information.