Festival fans who'd like to get a taste of Scottish culture can do so this weekend.
The Scottish Festival and Highland Games will be presented June 14 and 15 at Hamilton Lakes in Itasca, Illinois.
“This is our 33rd annual event," said Gus Noble, president of The Chicago Scots, which is the largest Scottish cultural organization in North America. "It's an event that evolves every year and becomes something different (all the time)," he added.
Everything from Scottish heavy athletics, bagpiping and assorted competitions to a shortbread contest; Celtic crafts, a Scottish petting zoo, British Car Show and more will be featured.
Noble said proceeds from the event will benefit The Chicago Scots, which is also the oldest 501c3 non-profit in Illinois. The Chicago Scots run Caledonia Senior Living & Memory Care.
According to Noble, the bagpiping championships held at the fest have grown through the years. "And it's the largest bagpiping championship in the area," he said.
Part of the championship showcases the musicians playing "Amazing Grace" in unison, which Noble said is a poignant moment.
In addition to hearing bagpipes, attendees will be entertained by a variety of bands including Celtic groups Cleghorn and the Rogues. John Ballantyne's Crazy Heart and the band The Bandicoots will also perform.
The Chicago Scots group, which established the event, was formed to help preserve Scottish culture and to promote the history of Scotland.
Various Scottish foods and assorted beverages will be available for guests. Attendees can also learn about Scottish heritage as The Scottish History and Genealogy area will offer information. Canine fans also can visit the Dogs of Scotland area to see Celtic canines.
In addition to the shortbread contest, other competitions will include the Scottish Highland Dance Competition; Knobbly Knees Contest, Haggis Hurling Contest, Haggis Eating Contest and others.
Noble said the event always proves to be great fun. He sees the role of the event as "advancing the tradition and culture." He invites all to check out the cultural festival whether you're "Scottish by birth, heritage or inclination."