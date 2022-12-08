Scouting the casino floor for best video poker worth the effort

There’s no doubt video poker is one of the best casino games to play. Pay tables make some games better than others, but overall, video poker should rank among your top gambling options.

Properties in The Region and greater Chicago area find it’s not financially sound to devote a lot of floor space to video poker. The video slots are much more profitable, and as long as players keep flocking to them things are not going to change.

Nevada is a different story. Thousands of square feet of room, unlimited gaming positions, and a competitive market give video poker players a veritable heaven on earth.

Walk around any locals-oriented casino in Las Vegas and you’ll discover a treasure trove of video poker machines. You may have to shop around for the best games, but they are usually available. Quarter varieties are plentiful, as are dime and nickel machines, in single-hand 5-coin machines as well as multi-hand game variations.

If you are partial to video poker, you probably have gravitated to the popular multi-hand games which award random multipliers.

Most pay tables are nothing to write home about and the machines dangle a lure that can swallow up a short bankroll in a hurry if the right cards don’t come:

The more coins you play on each hand the greater your chances of hitting it big on a fortuitous deal from the random number generator.

On quarter Triple Play, for example, if you want to play the maximum number of coins on each deal it comes to 15 coins or $3.75. On quarter Five Play it amounts to 25 coins or $6.25. On quarter Ten Play you’re talking about 50 coins or $12.50. That’s a lot of money for thrifty gamblers to be wagering per deal no matter which way you look at it.

If you’re lucky enough to get a “big” hand you’ll get some good playing cushion. But if you hit a dry spell, your bankroll can evaporate very quickly depending on the speed you choose to play.

I have always reasoned that even though multi-hand video poker can increase your earning potential on good hands, it can also magnify your losing potential on bad hands.

If you’re playing 5-coin single hand video poker and are dealt “garbage,” you just have $1.25 at stake, discard all five cards, and hope for the best. On multi-hand play you have much more invested on those lousy cards.

One big word of advice this columnist offers to multi-hand video poker players is to always select the slowest playing speed on the screen when a casino makes that option available to you. Some casinos have this feature blocked out, which forces you to play at the fastest rate.

The more hands you play per hour the longer you subject your bankroll to jeopardy. Slow down your play to a pace that’s comfortable and you can’t go wrong.

Also, check out those pay tables! Unlike reel and video slots, video poker’s built-in house edge is right there for you to investigate. Don’t play the game blindly, sitting down at the first vacant machine you find, and start feeding in twenty-dollar bills.

Make it a habit of scouting the property to see what games are available, and then check out the pay tables.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The $500,00 “Blizzards of Cash” headlines the holiday promotional calendar at the East Chicago property on select Thursdays and Saturdays this month. Today (Dec. 8) and again on Dec. 15, and Saturday (Dec. 10 and Dec. 17) drawings will be conducted hourly from 6 to 10 p.m. The drum opens at 4 p.m. on each promotional day. Three winners will be announced at each drawing to play Blizzards of Cash for a chance to win $500,000. Mychoice players club members can swipe their players club cards at any promotional kiosk to check on their entries.

BLUE CHIP: The Michigan City property has joined Boyd Gaming destinations nationwide in the company’s annual holiday competitions, “Wreaths of Hope” and “Trees of Hope”. Decorated trees are on display along the Spa Blu Tower promenade representing the following charities: Michiana Humane Society, Michigan City Salvation Army, Paladin, Stepping Stone Shelter for Women, and United Way of LaPorte County. Boyd Rewards players club members can vote once per day at any promotional kiosk now through Dec. 12. You can also vote once per day on line by visiting BoydGaming.com/Wreaths-of-Hope.

Get in the holiday mood at Rocks Lounge this weekend with complimentary entertainment by Smartypants on Friday and The Collective on Saturday. The shows start at 9 p.m. High Street Band will take to the stage on Sunday for a 3 p.m. performance.

FOUR WINDS: All aboard for the “Holiday Gift Express” promotion at all Four Winds Casino locations on Saturday, Dec. 17, from 2 to 11 p.m. (EST). Hourly drawings will be held for electronics that are on everybody’s holiday gift wish list, instant credit, and cash. W Club players club members can receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds property. It’s just a matter of selecting which property you’ll attend because there will be four separate drawings. Earn additional entries playing slots, table games, and live poker.

Gingerbread villages inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch are part of Four Winds’ holiday celebration. The New Buffalo village was unveiled last week and the South Bend village will open on Friday (Dec. 9). The two villages were constructed using 900 pounds of gingerbread, 400 pounds of royal icing, 60 pounds of fondant, 50 pounds of chocolate, and an assortment of candies. The Four Winds culinary team began planning for the displays in July with production starting in mid-September.

HARD ROCK: War Hippies featuring Scooter Brown, a new country duo and lifestyle brand from USMC and US Army combat veterans, will perform on Hard Rock Café Stage on Friday (Dec. 9) starting at 9 p.m. Ivy Ford will be in the spotlight on Saturday (Dec. 10) also at 9 p.m. Over at Council Oak Bar Stage it’ll be Save Specter on Friday and Old Grand Dad on Saturday for 8 p.m. shows.

Unity Rewards members receive free play and free bet based upon their qualifying play 72 hours after their trip to the Gary property. Free play will be loaded to the member’s account and free bet will be available on the rewards kiosk.

HARRAHS JOLIET: Play “Snowman Slam” on Friday (Dec. 9) for a chance to swipe your Caesars Rewards players club card to reveal up to a 15-times Reward Credits multiplier. The earning period starts at 7 a.m. and continues through 6:59 a.m. Activate your entries from 8 a.m. to 1 a.m. to be eligible.