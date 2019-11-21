Mike Reinhart, director of Ross Music Theatre’s production of “Scrooge,” can always count on audiences both from and beyond the Region to come out for their annual Christmas production.
“One woman called us, from Chicago I think, and was panicking because our online ticketing wasn’t working,” he said. “She comes every year and brings 13 people. The cast likes it and for some audience members it’s like a tradition, it’s something you do every year.”
The show opens Nov. 29 and runs through Dec. 8 at Merrillville’s Reinhart Auditorium. “Scrooge” is the tale of what is considered by many to be Charles’ Dickens most popular character, a wealthy, yet cruel man who is met by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve. His encounters with the otherworldly beings result in Scrooge changing his ways for the better.
While the source for “Scrooge” is Charles Dickens’ 19th Century literary classic, Ross Music Theatre’s production takes its cue from a 1970 big screen adaptation.
Starring Albert Finney in the title role and featuring songs such as “Make the Most of the World,” “Thank You Very Much” and “See the Phantoms,” “Scrooge” was nominated for four Academy Awards and Finney took home a Best Actor Golden Globe Award for his performance.
“Scrooge” has proven to be a longtime hit for Ross Music Theatre and Region theatergoers. This year marks its 17th running over the course of nearly four decades. Reinhart also performs as Scrooge in his production of the musical.
“The portrayal (of Scrooge) I like the most is Albert Finney,” Reinhart said. “(Finney’s Scrooge) is not likable, but you felt sorry for him and it gives you a little more depth into why he is the way he is. I want audiences to not like his actions but to not dislike the person.”
More than 100 cast and crew members will bring “Scrooge” to the stage. Ross Music will also be joined by the Merrillville High School Choral Department.
“We make it different enough each year so when (annual showgoers) come, they’ll see things and say ‘ah, I don’t remember that (from past years),” Reinhart said.
12 Things to do in the Region this week