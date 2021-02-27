 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘Sculpting Wild’ art show comes to Plum Creek Nature Center
urgent

‘Sculpting Wild’ art show comes to Plum Creek Nature Center

{{featured_button_text}}
‘Sculpting Wild’ art show comes to Plum Creek Nature Center

A bear sculpture by Bud Hainzinger is one of 38 pieces competing for the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Sculpting Wild” juried art show, which runs from March 2-April 3 at Plum Creek Nature Center in Crete Township near Beecher. 

 Joseph S. Pete

Sculptures depicting various nature scenes will be on display at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Sculpting Wild” juried art show, which runs from March 2 to April 3 at Plum Creek Nature Center.

Nearly 40 sculptures crafted from everything from chocolate to recycled metal will be displayed at the nature center at 27064 Dutton Road, about five miles west of the Indiana state line.

Forest Preserve program coordinator Suzy Lyttle said the show should appeal to both nature and art lovers.

“Visiting the show is a great way to get out of the house and experience nature in a different way,” she said. “You don’t have to hike in the deep snow to find this nature! Nature has always been a source of inspiration for art, so it’s really nice to see plants, animals and their homes through someone else’s lens.”

Ranging in size from 7 inches tall to 7 feet tall, the artworks depict birds, birdhouses, bears, plants and other nature scenes. An artist who competes in cake decorating contests crafted a possum sculpture out of chocolate.

It includes the work of artists from Crete, Homewood, Joliet, Lockport, Monee, New Lenox and Park Forest, including neophytes who have been making art as a diversion during the coronavirus pandemic.

The public can vote on their favorite for the People's Choice Award, while a jury will pick the winners of $500 first-place, $250 second-place and $200 third-place gift cards.

The sculpture exhibit is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside the Plum Creek Nature Center.

The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 

For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

NWI Business Ins and Outs: Openings include Safari Beach Tan, Johnny Rockets, Restaurant Tarascos and Wild Wood's: A Gathering Place; closings include Suttle Bistro and Altar Artifacts

'The business has changed'

'The business has changed'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

The concept proved popular and he expanded to Portage in 2004. Now he's expanding the chain further, taking over Beach Tan Express salons his …

'A little mini-vacation'

'A little mini-vacation'

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Both of the new tanning salons are about 1,500 square feet with about 14 tanning booths. They also offer spray tans.

College turned into fireworks store

College turned into fireworks store

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Only in the Region, where the Fourth of July is roughly celebrated from the beginning of May to the end of September, would a college be turne…

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

Restaurant Tarascos opens in Hammond

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Restaurant Tarascos opened at 6257 Hohman Ave., just south of downtown Hammond. The restaurant offers Mexican cuisine at affordable prices. It…

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

Suttle Bistro shutters in Miller

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Suttle Bistro, a laid-back neighborhood eatery at 6039 Miller Ave. in Gary's lakefront Miller enclave, has closed after a short run in the spa…

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

Altar closes in downtown Michigan City

  • Joseph S. Pete
  • Updated

Altar Artifacts had the bad luck of opening in November 2019, just a few months before the coronavirus pandemic swept the world.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Server Surprised With $1,000 Tip!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts