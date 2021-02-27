‘Sculpting Wild’ art show comes to Plum Creek Nature Center

Sculptures depicting various nature scenes will be on display at the Forest Preserve District of Will County’s “Sculpting Wild” juried art show, which runs from March 2 to April 3 at Plum Creek Nature Center.
Nearly 40 sculptures crafted from everything from chocolate to recycled metal will be displayed at the nature center at 27064 Dutton Road, about five miles west of the Indiana state line.
Forest Preserve program coordinator Suzy Lyttle said the show should appeal to both nature and art lovers.
“Visiting the show is a great way to get out of the house and experience nature in a different way,” she said. “You don’t have to hike in the deep snow to find this nature! Nature has always been a source of inspiration for art, so it’s really nice to see plants, animals and their homes through someone else’s lens.”
Ranging in size from 7 inches tall to 7 feet tall, the artworks depict birds, birdhouses, bears, plants and other nature scenes. An artist who competes in cake decorating contests crafted a possum sculpture out of chocolate.
It includes the work of artists from Crete, Homewood, Joliet, Lockport, Monee, New Lenox and Park Forest, including neophytes who have been making art as a diversion during the coronavirus pandemic.
The public can vote on their favorite for the People's Choice Award, while a jury will pick the winners of $500 first-place, $250 second-place and $200 third-place gift cards.
The sculpture exhibit is free and open to the public. Masks are required inside the Plum Creek Nature Center.
The exhibit is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
