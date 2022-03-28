'Searching for Balance in Chaos' exhibit on display at Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts

The Miller Beach Arts & Creative District opened the new "Searching for Balance in Chaos" exhibit at the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts.

The exhibition features the work of artists Teresina Pavel and Patty Roberts, both painters who depict nature in non-representational ways.

"Both artists’ work is inspired by nature and vivid with color, but then each takes a different direction: one toward abstraction and the other toward surrealism," Executive Director Jenifer V. Okamura said. "Despite this difference, both artists feel that the purpose of art and creativity is to bring order and beauty into the uncertainties of life."

An opening reception will take place 6-8 p.m. Friday at the pharmacy-turned-gallery at 540 S. Lake St. in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood. An artist talk will follow from 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

"Patty will outline a brief history of her training in art and love of oil painting, including her recent passion for oil and cold wax abstracts," Okamura said. "She will give a short demonstration of the oil and cold wax process, which is unique among oil painting mediums. Layer upon layer of work goes into each painting and you will get to see her create the first layers of a work in progress."

Pavel also will discuss her work, which is often inspired by nature and influenced by the abstract painter Wassily Kandinsky.

"Teresina plans on talking a short amount of time about her art, and then will make it a 'hands-on' activity," Okamura said. "All will be invited to take part in a game designed to help them look at her art in new ways, with small prizes for the winners. It promises to be fun."

The Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts is open 6-8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit millerbeacharts.org or call 219-938-6278.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.