Season of festivals: Region's big events are back

Region fun seekers can get ready to share in the convivial atmosphere of upcoming local fests and fairs.

This month, many of the area's large-scale festivals are opening and beckoning people with plenty of live entertainment, food, carnival rides and other attractions. The fun goes on for the next couple of months as all of the fairs and festivals Regionites have come to enjoy are once again back on the scene.

After a year and a half of the world being in the throes of the pandemic, festival organizers said people are ready and willing to venture out and let the fun begin.

Event organizers said, for the most part, festgoers will find many of the same attractions they've come to expect. There will, however, be more attention paid to health and safety concerns at all of the festivals.

"Safety of the people is of utmost priority during the fest," said Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. The City of Hammond and will present Festival of the Lakes Tuesday through Sunday at Hammond's Wolf Lake Memorial Park, 2324 Calumet Ave.

McDermott said a large police presence will be stationed on the grounds of the event.