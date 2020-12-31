Seasonal attractions: Holiday exhibits, fun and lights continue

All the festivities of the holiday season are winding down. But there are still some attractions, light displays, exhibits and more that can be enjoyed in the Region and throughout Chicagoland for the next few days and weeks.

Whether you enjoy gazing at twinkling lights, admiring beautifully decorated trees or enjoying scenes from a special Christmas movie, the following list has suggestions for various attractions which are still around.

"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit

The Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond

"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit continues to Jan. 3. The free exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. While visiting the exhibit, which is presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, attendees will enjoy seeing special scenes from the hit film "A Christmas Story."

Movie fans will see scenes such as The Parker Living Room, Flick's Tongue, Santa's Mountain at Higbee's, Triple Dog Dare and others. A selection of Christmas trees are also displayed.

Winter Lights Drive-Through