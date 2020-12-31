Seasonal attractions: Holiday exhibits, fun and lights continue

All the festivities of the holiday season are winding down. But there are still some attractions, light displays, exhibits and more that can be enjoyed in the Region and throughout Chicagoland for the next few days and weeks.
Whether you enjoy gazing at twinkling lights, admiring beautifully decorated trees or enjoying scenes from a special Christmas movie, the following list has suggestions for various attractions which are still around.
"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit
The Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond
Visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com.
"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit continues to Jan. 3. The free exhibit is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. While visiting the exhibit, which is presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, attendees will enjoy seeing special scenes from the hit film "A Christmas Story."
Movie fans will see scenes such as The Parker Living Room, Flick's Tongue, Santa's Mountain at Higbee's, Triple Dog Dare and others. A selection of Christmas trees are also displayed.
Winter Lights Drive-Through
Sunset Hill County Park, 775 Meridian Road., Valparaiso
Call 219-465-3586 or visit portercountyparks.org/winterlights
The Winter Lights Drive-Through runs through Jan. 5. Times are 4:30-10:30 p.m. The attraction is a popular holiday tradition in the Region.
Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience
Six Flags Great America
Gurnee, Illinois
Visit sixflags.com/reserve
Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience features an assortment of dazzling, twinkling lights decorating various structures in the park, holiday shows, seasonal treats, Toyland, Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.
"We wanted to offer our guests a memorable and unique experience," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags great America. Kepple said with everyone in their cars, it's also a safe and convenient way to visit the attraction.
Seasonal music is played throughout the experience. Holiday in the Park Lights featured a walk-through experience, which ended Dec. 30. The Drive-Thru Experience continues Jan. 2-3; Jan. 7-10; and Jan. 14-18.
All guests must make reservations at sixflags.com/reserve. Individual tickets are $14.99 per person. Admission is free with active Six Flags Great America Memberships and Season Passes. Tickets will not be available at the gate.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum"
The Morton Arboretum
Lisle, Illinois
Visit mortonarb.org/illumination.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum" continues to Jan. 3. The spectacular display, this year, is a drive-thru experience. In the past, guests walked around the arboretum to see the trees splendidly lit up in lush, bright colors.
Guests travel two miles by car and see all sizes and types of trees decorated with lights. The lavish, colorful decorations allow visitors to view creatively illuminated trees and special outdoor displays. A musical soundtrack is available.
Among scenes in the lights display are Woodland Wonder, a Tunnel of Lights and Symphony Woods.
"Illumination" is open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays; and dusk to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, through Jan. 3. Cost is $29 to $49 per vehicle, depending on the number of people. Guests must purchase timed tickets in advance. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit mortonarb.org/illumination.
Great Wolf Lodge’s Annual Snowland Celebration
Gurnee, Illinois
Visit greatwolf.com
The Snowland Celebration runs through Jan. 3. The celebration, which stresses safety during all attractions and activities, features snow showers in the Grand Lobby, crafts, songs, stories, a Cocoa Trolley and more. The festivities are open to guests staying at the lodge.
The lodge is decorated for the season with trees, snowflakes and other decor.
Festival of Trees
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts
Munster
Visit cvpa.org
The Festival of Trees display continues through Jan. 3 in the lobby of the center. The tree display is presented by the Women's Association Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS). Trees, which are decorated by members of various NWI organizations, are dressed in creative and colorful decor.
