Seasonal fun: Still time to see holiday attractions, shows, lights

During the time between Christmas and New Year's, there are still many attractions to see in the Region and Chicagoland area.
Whether guests want to enjoy colorful light displays, an engaging holiday show, tree exhibits or other attractions, there's still time to plan a visit for a little seasonal fun. The following attractions are still up and running through the beginning of January. (In the case of theatrical productions, make sure to call on whether a show has been canceled on any given day due to the pandemic). For other attractions, you may also want to call the various venues to inquire about any updates as well.
"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit
The Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond
Visit achristmasstorycomeshome.com.
"A Christmas Story Comes Home" exhibit continues to Jan. 2. The free exhibit is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. Hours on Dec. 31 are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Closed Jan. 1. While visiting the exhibit, which is presented by The South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority, attendees will see special scenes from the hit film "A Christmas Story."
Included are scenes such as The Parker Living Room, Flick's Tongue, Santa's Mountain at Higbee's, Triple Dog Dare and others. A selection of Christmas trees are also displayed.
Magic of Lights
LaPorte County Fairgrounds and Event Center
2581 W. Ind. 2, LaPorte
Visit magicoflights.com for prices and more information.
Magic of Lights runs through Jan. 2. Hours are 5 to 10 p.m. daily.
The event, which is being presented for the first time this year, features a drive-thru experience of more than a million lights and colorful holiday scenes. The display runs a mile and a half and winds through the fairgrounds. Among scenes on display are the 12 days of Christmas, Tropical Holidays, Santa’s Mountain and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.
Winter Lights Drive-Thru
Sunset Hill Park
775 Meridian Road, Valparaiso
Call 219-465-3586
The light exhibit runs through Jan. 1.
Christmas Tyme Lights
Harvest Tyme
17904 Grant St., Lowell
Visit harvesttymefun.com
The popular drive-thru lights display runs through Dec. 30.
ZooLights
Lincoln Park Zoo, Chicago
Visit lpzoo.org
The lavish lights display at Lincoln Park Zoo continues to Jan. 2.
Forest of Lights
Fair Oaks Farms
856 N. 600 E., Fair Oaks
Visit foffarms.com
Forest of Lights continues to Jan. 2 at Fair Oaks Farms. General cost for the Forest of Lights attraction is $10 for ages 13 and older; $6 kids 12 and younger and free for children 2 and younger.
Guests will see various scenes from Disco Icicles, Bonfires and Fire Pits to the Musical Woods, Corridor of Cheer, Mistletoe Magic, Winter Orchard, Tractor Snow Globes and more. A Forest Pub is also on the premises.
Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience
Six Flags Great America
Gurnee, Illinois
Visit sixflags.com/reserve
Holiday in the Park Drive-Thru Experience, through Jan. 9 on select nights, features an assortment of dazzling, twinkling lights, seasonal treats and festive scenes.
For reservations for Six Flags Holiday In The Park Drive-Thru, visit sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-drive-thru. Reservations are necessary for the drive-thru experience.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum"
The Morton Arboretum
Lisle, Illinois
Visit mortonarb.org/illumination.
"Illumination: Tree Lights at The Morton Arboretum" continues to Jan. 8. The spectacular display, this year, returns to a walking experience. Last year's Illumination was a drive-thru experience.
Among scenes in the lights display are Woodland Wonder, a Tunnel of Lights and Symphony Woods. Visit the website for hours and prices.
Festival of Trees
The Center for Visual and Performing Arts
Munster
Visit cvpa.org
The Festival of Trees display continues through Jan. 2 in the lobby of the center. The tree display is presented by the Women's Association Northwest Indiana Symphony Society (WANISS). Trees, which are decorated by members of various NWI organizations, are dressed in creative and colorful decor.
Christmas Around the World
The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago
Visit msichicago.org/holidays
Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light continue to Jan. 3. The exhibit, which features Christmas trees from around the globe, is included in museum entry. Advance ticket reservations are required. For tickets, visit msichicago.org/holidays. Health safety measures are followed. Visit the website for more info.
Holiday Inn
Drury Lane Theatre, Oakbrook
Visit DruryLaneTheatre.com
The musical "Holiday Inn," featuring songs by Irving Berlin, continues to Jan. 9 at Drury Lane Theatre in Oakbrook. The production stars hit songs such as "White Christmas," "Happy Holiday" and "Easter Parade."