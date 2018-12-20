The holiday season will soon come to a close. But, if you're looking to share in some seasonal fun, you can still plan to see and attend various festive happenings and events.
There are still plenty of holiday-themed exhibits, fests, shopping opportunities and more to enjoy through the beginning of January.
The following happenings and exhibits are just a sample of what's still up and running this season.
'A Christmas Story' Comes Home
The annual exhibit, which is based on the novel by Jean Shepherd, a Hammond native, continues to Dec. 31 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Various animatronic scenes from the popular 1980's holiday movie are on display at the center.
Guests will see Santa Mountain, which includes a slide; the famous "tongue stuck on an icy flagpole" scene and others. The South Shore Convention & Visitors Authority presents the exhibit annually.
The exhibit is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays through Dec. 31; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays; and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Special events have been held in conjunction with the exhibit. Among events are photos with Santa from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Fridays through Dec. 21; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 23; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 24.
FYI: Visit southshorecva.com/achristmasstory
Christmas Around The World and Holidays of Light
If you're interested in seeing how people around the globe celebrate the holidays, the Museum of Science and Industry is featuring its most popular exhibit of the year.
The annual display of Christmas trees exhibit titled Christmas Around the World runs through Jan. 6 at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago. Along with the lavish tree display, a Holiday of Lights exhibit is also featured.
More than 50 trees are on display in this exhibit. The trees are decorated by volunteers from various cultural communities. The focal point is a 45-foot Grand Tree. Guests will also experience a "snow fall" which happens every 30 minutes in the museum's Rotunda. Various performances takes place in the museum's Main Auditorium as well. In addition to the exhibit, there will be a Full Moon Fest on Dec. 22 from 5 to 9 p.m.
FYI: Visit msichicago.org for more information.
Christkindlmarket
Christkindlmarket is one of the most beloved holiday shopping experiences in the Windy City. Guests can shop and browse for authentic German food, crafts, ornaments, holiday merchandise and other items.
The German/European market is held annually at Daley Plaza. It continues through Dec. 24. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays to Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
FYI: Visit christkindlmarket.com/chicago