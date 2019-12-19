If you're looking for a show to add to your holiday viewing list, there are plenty of choices.
Whether you'd like to gather the family and head to a traditional holiday production that annually makes an appearance on local stages or catch a musical show celebrating the season, you can find a variety of plays or concerts to attend.
The following list features a mere sample of what's available on the holiday scene.
"A Christmas Carol"
"A Christmas Carol" runs through Dec. 29 at The Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn, Chicago. Tickets are $25 to $89 for the 42nd annual production featuring the story of Ebenezer Scrooge. Larry Yando stars as Scrooge while Paris Strickland performs in the role of Tiny Tim. Henry Wishcamper directs. Call 312-443-3800 or visit GoodmanTheatre.org for more information. A Spanish translated performance will be held Dec. 26.
"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical"
"Eleanor's Very Merry Christmas Wish - The Musical" continues to Dec. 29 at The Greenhouse Theatre Center on Lincoln Avenue in Chicago. The play written by Denise McGowan Tracy, delivers a heartwarming story to holiday audiences. It's filled with charming characters, catchy musical selections and an important message about friendship and wishes coming true. McGowan Tracy's new musical tells the story of rag doll Eleanor whose home is the North Pole where she spends time with the beloved pals and characters there. The Greenhouse Theater Center is located at 2257 N. Lincoln Ave., Chicago. Single tickets cost $29.50 with family packs of four tickets priced at $100. The show is recommended for children 3 years old and older. Each ticket purchase allows for children to take a selfie with Santa after the show. Call 773-40-GREEN or visit eleanorswish.com.
"The Nutcracker" by The Joffrey Ballet
Christopher Wheeldon's "The Nutcracker" performed by The Joffrey Ballet, runs through Dec. 29 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago. Tickets start at $35. Call 312-386-8905 for ticket information or visit Joffrey.org. This version of "The Nutcracker" is a re-imagined rendition of the traditional ballet. The story veers from the traditional one, which focuses on Clara, from a high-brow family, and turns its attention to a setting and family during the time of the Columbian Exposition in Chicago. The production premiered in 2016. Live music is performed by the Chicago Philharmonic.
"Q Brothers Christmas Carol"
"Q Brothers Christmas Carol" runs to Dec. 23 in The Yard at Chicago Shakespeare Theater at Navy Pier, Chicago. Tickets range from $32 to $56. Call 312-595-5600 or visit chicagoshakes.com. "Q Brothers Christmas Carol" is an energetic hip-hop rendition of the holiday classic. The show is performed by Q Brothers Collective. An open-captioned performance will be held at 7:45 p.m. Dec. 19.
"Salute to Vienna"
The "Salute to Vienna" annual New Year's concert will be held at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 29 at Chicago's Symphony Center. The show is based on and inspired by the annual New Year's Concert in Vienna, Austria. It's filled with uplifting and joyful music, ballroom dancing and other performances. Maestro Imre Kollar will conduct the orchestra. Chicago Symphony Center is located at 220 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago. Call 312-294-3000 for tickets and information.
"White Christmas"
"White Christmas" runs through Dec. 22 at Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets range from $42 to $46. Call 219-836-3255 or visit TheatreAtTheCenter.com. "White Christmas" is the story of entertainers Bob Wallace and his friend Phil Davis who, along with sister act Betty and Judy Haynes, launch a show at a Vermont Inn to help their World War II general pull his business out of a slump. The musical follows the popular film "White Christmas," which was released in 1954, and starred Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Rosemary Clooney and Vera-Ellen. Highlighted musical numbers include "Happy Holiday," "Blue Skies," the signature "White Christmas," "The Best Things Happen While You're Dancing," "I Love a Piano," "Love You Didn't Do Right By Me" and others.