It's not the holiday season until John Cain shares some of his favorite stories.
Cain, executive director of South Shore Arts, will present his 26th annual Holiday Reading on Nov. 19 at the Center for Visual and Performing Arts in Munster. Cain's college friend Jim West will join him on stage for the reading. The event also includes a cocktail segment and lunch.
This year's theme is "Don We Now Our Gay Apparel" and will include passages from "The Music of Your Life," by John Rowell; "A Nineteen-Fifties Jewish-American Christmas Story"; holiday tips from Dorothy Draper; and other selections.
The Holiday Readings are not just mundane readings of seasonal stories. The way Cain and West deliver the tales and passages, it's quite the entertaining afternoon and often features much laughter.
The first reading in 1994 featured "A Christmas Memory" by Truman Capote, which was again in the spotlight for the 25th anniversary last year. Cain said he became interested in theater and the art of speech when he was in grade school.
Other readings have included "A Politically Correct Holiday Reading" from James Finn Garner in 2000; "Gnome for the Holidays," compiled by Cain in 2011; and "Why I Love Christmas" by John Waters in 2016.
Cain usually helps plan the event's lunch menu and usually suggests adding something to the table that's in line with the theme of the reading.
Cain has long said attendees of the event often think of it as the perfect "kickoff to their holiday season."
Through the years, Cain has presented the readings, they've taken on various themes and featured assorted authors' works. Among authors featured on the reading list have been Jean Shepherd, David Sedaris, P.G. Wodehouse, Tina Fey, John Grisham, Truman Capote and others.
