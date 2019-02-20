Like many minor league teams, the Gary South Shore Railcats pulls out all the stops to pack them in.
The independent minor league team has held Star Wars nights, buried diamond rings in the infield, given away lottery tickets and even used cars on clunker nights, and hosted crawfish boils and Oktoberfest celebrations to fill seats at U.S. Steel Yard.
Now the Railcats hope people will want to grab a beer with Ron Swanson, Urkel, or the Golden Girls.
This season, the Railcats are launching the Creekside Bar, which will host single-day pop culture pop-up bars behind home plate every Wednesday night, which will now start at the "Happy Hour time" of 6:45 p.m.
Visitors will be able to enjoy food and drink specials based around shows like "Seinfeld," "Golden Girls," "The Simpsons" and "Parks & Recreation." They will get the chance to rub shoulders with characters like Homer Simpson, Kramer and Tom "Treat Yo Self" Haverford.
“The Creekside Bar is the newest addition to the fantastic family fun experience at the Steel Yard,” RailCats General Manager Brian Flenner said. “Fans are going to be excited to experience the quality beverages and fantastic views from this unique area.”
Creekside Outdoor Living in Crown Point built the new bar, which will offer draft beer, mixed drinks and food that can be enjoyed on bar top seats.
The Railcats are selling Pop-Up Bar passes for $25 that include tickets to all eight Wednesday night games or $75 for tickets and an alcoholic beverage for each night.
The schedule includes the "Seinfeld"-themed “A Pop-Up Bar About Nothing” on May 22d, the 3rd Rock from the Sun-themed “Pop-Up Versus the Big Giant Head” on June 5, the Rugrats-themed “Tommy’s First Pop-Up Bar on June 12," the "Parks & Recreation"-themed “Everything Rhymes with Pop Up Bar" on July 17, the "Legends of the Hidden Temple"-themed “Legends of the Pop Up Bar" on July 31" The Simpsons-themed “Mmm….Pop Up Bar” on Aug. 7, the "Family Matters"-themed “Did Pop Up Bar Do That?” on Aug. 14 and the "Golden Girls"-themed “Thank You for Being A Pop Up Bar' on Aug. 21.
The June 31 and July 12 games take place at 12:10 p.m., all the others at 6:45 p.m.
For more information, call 219-882-BALL or visit railcatsbaseball.com.