'Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting' exhibit opening

A new group exhibit at South Shore Arts in Munster aims to reveal "the poetry in painting."

"Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting" opens Friday at the South Shore Arts Gallery at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, running through March 24.

The exhibit is curated by Dorman + Torluemke, the duo of photographer Linda Dorman and artist and teacher Tom Torluemke. They're friends and long-time curatorial partners who have teamed up to put together a few exhibits for South Shore Arts.

"Sense and Sensibility: Poetry in Painting" features the work of artists Bradley Biancardi, Ellen Greene, Tyrue "Slang" Jones, Nina Rizzo, William Staples, Ann Toebbe, Pedro Veléz and Gabriel Villa. As the exhibition's name suggests, they're all painters, one of whom works with gouache.

Their work "expresses the notion that painting is simply drawing, color, and design that enlivens the mind, spirit, and soul and illuminates life's majestic and mournful beauty" and seeks to "encourage more thought and consideration of painting as a unique visual language to touch on life's unexplainable and layered meanings," South Shore Arts said in a press release.

"The one-of-a-kind personality of an artist paints the feelings of a life lived and living," Torluemke said. "It's as though the artist's eyeballs are orbital mirrors reflecting what is outside and inside simultaneously. It is there, so those feelings don't disappear but survive as proof, a painting filled with haunting power and unexplainably magnetic."

An opening reception will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 26. An artist panel discussion will follow at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28.

A gallery walk-through will be held for the Art in Focus lecture series at 10 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23. Then a community Poetry and Painting night will take place at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23.

All of the events are free and open to the general public. The gallery is also free to visit.

The South Shore Arts Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, from Noon to 7 p.m. Thursday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and from Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, visit southshoreartsonline.org.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

