Seredipity, Keith Jackson and the Triple Dose Band and other acts to play Hard Rock Casino

Ivy Ford, Vino Louden, Serendipity and Keith Jackson and the Triple Dose Band will play the Hard Rock Casino in Gary this week.

All shows are 21+ at the casino.

Ivy Ford will play the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Friday.

"Ivy Ford, is a singer, musician, and entertainer – at 26 she is quite the up-and-coming artist of the Chicago blues and live music scene. Ivy Ford started performing live with Kenosha-based band The Real Deal, managed by Steve Rainey at 13 and since then continues to nurture her niche and calling to the music," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

The tribute act Serendipity will then take the Hard Rock Café Stage at 9 p.m. Friday.

"Serendipity is a pop/rock band from the Chicago suburbs most notable for playing a combination of popular '60s, '70s and '80s covers as well as current pop hits at events all over the Chicago area. Serendipity has been seen and heard on live television, radio stations and commercials," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "They are well known for their high energy and great musicianship. The band will also be working on an original album in 2020."

The blues act Vino Louden will perform on the Council Oak Bar Stage at 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Vino Louden is a Chicago Blues Hall of Fame Inductee born in the small town of Hayti, Missouri. Since fronting his own band, Vino Louden Band has played venues locally and abroad, including Buddy Guys Legends, Hollywood Bowl, Windy City Live, House of Blues, Chicago Theater, and in Brazil, France, and Japan," the Hard Rock Casio said in a press release.

"Northwest Indiana is known for a stomping ground for many highly acclaimed artists and 'The Triple Dose Band' keeps that list going. Making their debut in 2001, these highly talented musicians met doing a jam session in Hammond, Indiana. As a very versatile group, their performances lean towards the genre of variety music allowing them to satisfy the desires of all their listeners," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

The band has diverse musical influences and an esteemed pedigree.

"The founder of 'The Triple Dose Band,' Keith Jackson, first cousin to Michael Jackson, was greatly inspired by legendary artists such as: Quincy Jones, Miles Davis, Marcus Miller, Stanley Clarke, Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Steely Dan, Led Zeppelin, The Winans Family, Stevie Wonder, Bob Marley, Jackson 5 and Marvin Gaye," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

For more information, visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com or call 219-228-2383.