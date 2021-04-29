Serenading mothers: Actress/singer Cory Goodrich to perform in Munster

"When the pandemic hit, I was faced with a lot of time on my hands. I would go on the porch and write in the summer," she said, about penning the book.

The actress said she'll talk a bit about the book while on the concert stage in Munster and will also talk a little about her life and career. But, for the most part, audience members will be hearing a good amount of music that's special to her.

The book, which she said has a "DNA surprise" in it, and is an "ode" to her mother, will be available for sale at the show. The singer will sign purchased copies of the book at the event. Goodrich is also a visual artist and some of her works will be displayed and for sale at the show.

Goodrich said she's missed performing live.

"Nothing can replace that live energy," she said. "To have that energy again and to feel people's enjoyment or tears, I can't wait."

Doors open at 11:30 p.m. for the lunch show on May 6. Lunch will be served at noon followed by the show at 1 p.m. Cost is $50. Doors open at 6 p.m. for the dinner show with the meal served at 6:30 p.m. and the show following at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $50.