Service League of Northwest Indiana presents fundraiser
Service League of Northwest Indiana presents fundraiser

Taste of the Region

Guests at a past Taste of the Region bid on items during a silent auction.

 Times file photo

The Taste of the Region dining event has been a popular annual soiree in the Region. The event, usually held during the spring, regularly included food samples from Region restaurants and bars, live entertainment and a silent auction.

Boyd Hurtado is the fifth chef profiled for the 2020 Region Patio Pitmasters.

Proceeds from the event were given to local charities. While the pandemic put a stop to the festive live event, the organizers at the Service League of Northwest Indiana have reimagined the fundraiser for this year.

Among options for Taste of the Region fans this year will be the opportunity to virtually "attend" an online cocktail event at 7:30 p.m. April 9. During the event, Alan Beasy of Chicago's NOWI and The Purple Pig will lead a tutorial on how to create various drinks, cocktail syrups and juices. The tutorial will be a step-by-step presentation and is free. Visit http://fb.me/e/29GdUKqFd to log onto the cocktail event space.

The silent auction will also open on the evening of April 9 and runs through 7:30 p.m. April 11. To see items that will be auctioned, visit serviceleaguenwi.org.

Editor Marc Chase interviews Sofia Perez, part of the "Hoosiers We've Lost" project.

Supporters of the organization may also purchase a dining pass to be used through April 30, 2022. Dining passes are also available via the Service League's website. Cost for the pass is $100 and it features more than 30 local restaurants.

Proceeds from the pass and silent auction will benefit a variety of local charities helped by the Service League. Visit serviceleaguenwi.org for more information.

Where to grab wings in the Region

