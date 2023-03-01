A new political thriller novel by a veteran Chicago journalist starts with an assassination attempt and ratchets up the action from there.

Author Frank Sennett, who works at Crain's Chicago Business Journal, penned "Shadow State," which was just published by Crooked Lane Books.

It follows Ex-Army Ranger-turned-Secret Service Agent Rafe Hendrix, who saves the president's wife from a suicide bomber but is cast out and blamed for the violent carnage that ensued. While he's exiled in Texas, a figure from his past comes back for revenge.

"I started with the notion of someone re-creating infamous political assassinations. The plot spun out from there," he said.

He already had a protagonist in mind when he started the novel.

"For several years before I started writing Shadow State, I kept coming back to one sentence: Pain is information. I wanted to start a novel with that sentence," he said. "I couldn't make it work, but it worked perfectly as the opener of the second section of the book. I kept asking myself, what kind of character would think something like that in a moment of extreme duress? It would have to be someone both mentally and physically tough, probably someone with elite military training and live combat experience, quite possibly someone who had experienced more than his share of pain. Rafe Hendrix began to take shape."

Sennett spent about two years writing the book.

"During that time, my dad was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer, which both slowed the project down and gave it a sense of urgency. I wanted to finish it and let him read it before he died, but it wasn't to be," he said. "I know he would have loved it. He voraciously read crime fiction and we watched action movies together whenever we could. He started me on Donald Hamilton's Matt Helm novels when I was 12. He was also a big Jack Reacher fan. This novel will press a lot of those same pleasure buttons for a thriller reader."

The novel ended up becoming informed by current events that grabbed the headlines while he was writing it.

"As I was writing the first draft, the Jan. 6 insurrection happened. I began examining the implications of the rising infiltration of Proud Boys and other white supremacist groups into law enforcement," he said. "That became a significant thread of the conspiracy plot."

Sennett's previous books include the Nash series and "Groupon's Biggest Deal Ever: The Inside Story of How One Insane Gamble, Tons of Unbelievable Hype, and Millions of Wild Deals Made Billions for One Ballsy Joker."

"I wrote quite a bit of fiction in the aughts, a novel and a couple of unproduced screenplays as well as revising two earlier novels for publication. After that, I got the opportunity to write the Groupon book, which came out in 2012," he said. "And then, as they say, life intruded. I changed jobs, got divorced, remarried and had a bonus baby with my new wife. It was a lot. But I kept jotting down ideas in my notebook, and fiction was waiting to embrace me when my life settled down enough to focus on it again."

His first series followed the journalist Nash Hansen in the books "Nash, Rambler" and "Nash, Metropolitan." He wrote it in the early 1990s as his Master of Fine Arts thesis while he was earning his MFA in creative writing from the University of Montana.

"They were very much the product of a guy in his early 20s learning the craft. Even though I did get an unexpected offer to publish them a decade later, I wanted to move on to a more mature protagonist this time out," he said. "I feel much better equipped to create characters with depth these days, which feels like a perk of middle age."

He envisions "Shadow State" as the start of a series. He's already at work on the next installment.

"I really like Rafe, but my favorite character is his best friend, President Wyetta Johnson. Wyetta shares some biographical elements with Barack Obama and Tammy Duckworth, but she is a truly impressive, one-of-a-kind person, and also charismatic with a lacerating sense of humor. I wish I could hang out with her in real life," he said. "The next book in the series will see Wyetta and Rafe's past coming back to haunt them--and the whole world--in a big way. I'm a few chapters in and it's been a blast to experience so far. I hope to be channeling stories about Rafe and Wyetta for many years to come."

Sennett has published on a number of subjects but loves writing in the thriller genre.

"Spy thrillers are my favorite flavor of the genre. I enjoy the twisty, conspiratorial plots, the anti-establishment worldview, the moral ambiguity, the adrenaline-boosting action and well-drawn characters you look forward to meeting again and again," he said. "John Le Carré is my all-time favorite, but I have lately been enjoying Mick Herron's Slough House series about a collection of misfit MI5 agents. The Brits do spy thrillers better than anyone."

He's long been a fan of crime fiction, reading Sara Paretsky's Chicago gumshoe V.I. Warshawski as a kid. He reviewed crime fiction for Booklist, devouring more than 50 novels in the genre a year.

Sennett feels like he's absorbed a lot of the crime genre over the years, drawing from varied influences.

"The Nash books were heavily influenced by Gregory Mcdonald's Fletch series, which I adored as a teen. But my biggest influences now are probably Lawrence Block, his Matt Scudder series in particular, and the Parker novels written by Don Westlake under the pen name Richard Stark. Block takes an intentionally loose approach to plotting, letting the characters take the story where it wants to go," he said. "As someone who came to Chicago in part to learn improv, that approach holds great appeal for me. As a reader, I appreciate it because it gives the story a more organic feel. As a writer, I love it because the characters keep taking me in surprising directions I would never explore if I started with a rigidly outlined plot. The improvisational approach can create loose ends that require significant revising in subsequent drafts, but that's fun for me, too. I love the Parker books because he's hard as nails and the plots are stripped down and propulsive. There are no flowery descriptions or meandering subplots, just bad guys getting themselves in and out of violent situations in pursuit of a big score. I aspire to stripped down and propulsive fiction. I want readers to strap in and enjoy the ride. I want them to stay up late to read that extra chapter and wake up groggy for work the next day."

His own literary work has evolved over time while remaining action-packed and filled with plot twists and turns.

"I'm more interested these days in creating characters with emotional depth and exploring how the choices they make affect them in often significant ways," he said. "But I still prize sparky dialogue and action set pieces that would look spectacular on the big screen. Hint, hint."

He hopes readers will come along for the adventure.

"If you like fast-moving plots, engaging characters, plenty of twists and a big finish, I reckon you will get a kick out of Shadow State," he said. "I always enjoy finding a new series to love, and I hope Rafe Hendrix fits that bill for my fellow thriller fans."