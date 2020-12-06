Sharing seasonal fun: Six Flags Great America presents Holiday in the Park Lights

It's time to get into the holiday spirit. And Six Flags is helping people fill their season with joyful activities through the annual event Holiday in the Park Lights.
Holiday in the Park Lights continues through Dec. 30 at the Gurnee, Illinois theme park.
"This is our third season for Holiday in the Park Lights," said Caitlin Kepple, communications manager for Six Flags Great America. "We've put in over three million lights this year," she said.
Kepple said Six Flags Great America staff members are excited to welcome people back to the theme park, which has been closed all year due to the pandemic.
With Holiday in the Park Lights, she said they're hoping to bring a little more "magic" into people's lives during this uncertain time.
Holiday in the Park Lights features an assortment of dazzling, twinkling lights decorating various structures in the park, special holiday shows which can be viewed outdoors, seasonal treats, socially distanced Santa visits and more.
While past Holiday in the Park events featured rides, Kepple said, in keeping with the safety precautions in place, rides are not available this time.
Walking through the park, guests will see the 50-foot Holiday Square Tree; colorfully decorated and lit up bridges; costumed characters; stages set up throughout which feature different themed shows, including musical revues; and much more.
Among shows are Scrooge, The Mistletones, The Holidays Bake Me Crazy, Holiday Hoedown and Elves Live. (All shows are performed outdoors.)
Kepple said special food offerings will be available as well. Everything from s'mores, which can be made over an open fire by guests to peppermint funnel cake sundaes, tamales, soup in a bread bowl, hot chocolate and other treats are available for sale.
Knowing that Santa is always a popular attraction, the theme park staff has made him available for guests to visit on-site. This year, however, the visits are quite different.
"This year Santa has his own train station," Kepple said. Children may go into the station one party at a time and talk to the Jolly Old Elf from a socially distanced spot in front of a railing. Guest may also take pictures with their own cameras.
Many holiday backdrops have been placed throughout the park so visitors may take seasonal photos in front of them.
Also of note is a new way of paying for food and other wares throughout Six Flags Great America. To keep everything more efficient and safe, guests are asked to make purchases via credit and debit card or via mobile apps. Guests may also transfer cash to a debit card on-site at special kiosks at the park. Those debit cards may then be used elsewhere if all the money is not used at the park.
Visits to Six Flags Great America's Holiday in the Park Lights must be made online in advance at sixflags.com/greatamerica/events/holiday-in-the-park-lights
