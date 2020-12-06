Sharing seasonal fun: Six Flags Great America presents Holiday in the Park Lights

Among shows are Scrooge, The Mistletones, The Holidays Bake Me Crazy, Holiday Hoedown and Elves Live. (All shows are performed outdoors.)

Kepple said special food offerings will be available as well. Everything from s'mores, which can be made over an open fire by guests to peppermint funnel cake sundaes, tamales, soup in a bread bowl, hot chocolate and other treats are available for sale.

Knowing that Santa is always a popular attraction, the theme park staff has made him available for guests to visit on-site. This year, however, the visits are quite different.

"This year Santa has his own train station," Kepple said. Children may go into the station one party at a time and talk to the Jolly Old Elf from a socially distanced spot in front of a railing. Guest may also take pictures with their own cameras.

Many holiday backdrops have been placed throughout the park so visitors may take seasonal photos in front of them.