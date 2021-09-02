Shaun Cassidy brings musical memories to City Winery

Back in the late '70s, many a teen girl plastered their walls with posters of Shaun Cassidy, the younger half brother of "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy.

Shaun Cassidy later racked up his own share of hits and ended up on massive tours drawing thousands of screaming fans at every show.

Cassidy ended up leaving the music behind for decades as he pursued a career as a television writer and producer, which he still does.

These days, Cassidy has returned to the stage. He brought his "The Magic of a Midnight Sky" tour to City Winery in Chicago on Sunday and Monday. The show featured hits from his career as a teen idol as well as some new songs. Both shows were sold out.

As Cassidy took the stage for Monday night's show, fans cheered and even screamed for the singer. He performed on acoustic guitar as well as piano throughout the show and didn't have a band or backup singers on stage with him.

Cassidy said the City Winery shows were only the third set of concerts he's done in the past year. He originally tested out the show in 2019 and did a few shows here and there. The actual tour was supposed to start in 2020 but the pandemic brought it to a standstill.