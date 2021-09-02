 Skip to main content
Shaun Cassidy brings musical memories to City Winery
Shirley Jones, Shaun Cassidy, David Cassidy, Patrick Cassidy, Ryan Cassidy

Shaun Cassidy, left,  is seen in a 1979 photo with his family. Actress Shirley Jones poses for a family portrait with her children at a testimonial dinner in Los Angeles, Sunday, Oct. 8, 1979, honoring her for outstanding service as the National Leukemia Broadcast Council's National Chairwoman. From left are Shaun Cassidy, Shirley, David Cassidy, Patrick Cassidy and Ryan Cassidy.

 Lennox McLendon/AP Photo

Back in the late '70s, many a teen girl plastered their walls with posters of Shaun Cassidy, the younger half brother of "Partridge Family" star David Cassidy.

Shaun Cassidy later racked up his own share of hits and ended up on massive tours drawing thousands of screaming fans at every show.

Cassidy ended up leaving the music behind for decades as he pursued a career as a television writer and producer, which he still does.

These days, Cassidy has returned to the stage. He brought his "The Magic of a Midnight Sky" tour to City Winery in Chicago on Sunday and Monday. The show featured hits from his career as a teen idol as well as some new songs. Both shows were sold out.

As Cassidy took the stage for Monday night's show, fans cheered and even screamed for the singer. He performed on acoustic guitar as well as piano throughout the show and didn't have a band or backup singers on stage with him.

Cassidy said the City Winery shows were only the third set of concerts he's done in the past year. He originally tested out the show in 2019 and did a few shows here and there. The actual tour was supposed to start in 2020 but the pandemic brought it to a standstill.

During the concert, Cassidy exhibited a quick wit and humorous side as he told stories about growing up in a show business family as the son of Jack Cassidy and Shirley Jones and step brother to David.

He told fans he really didn't think he'd be performing again but now that he's decided to tackle the stage once again, he's enjoying it.

"I was terrified to do this," Cassidy said. But he told loyal fans that it felt great to be performing for them again.

Among songs Cassidy sang were  "Magic of a Midnight Sky," "That's Rock 'n' Roll," "Jumpin' Through Hoops," the upbeat "Hey Deanie" and "Do You Believe in Magic?"

His rendition of "Hey There Lonely Girl" was particularly touching and he also offered a poignant tribute to mom Shirley Jones with a performance of "If I Loved You," a song Jones sang in "Carousel."

Cassidy gave a perfect tribute to brother David, who passed away in 2017, with the song "Ill Meet You Halfway," which is a tune David sang in "The Partridge Family."

The show ended with Cassidy's blockbuster hit "Da Doo Ron Ron" as fans jumped up and sang along. It proved a nice evening for a trip down memory lane.

