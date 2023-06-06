Episode 17: Are you and your partner on the same page most days?

A recurring challenge for many couples is to stay together in the same book of love without the helpful bookmarks of common interests or natural chemistry. On this week’s show, we point out how couples attempt to stay tethered to each other despite how long they’ve been together.

Also, who’s in the driver seat in your relationship - figuratively and literally - during your routine errands or long road trips? These situations often reflect behind-the-wheel dynamics with couples. Maybe you're the heat-seeking-missile toward any destination. Maybe you're the back-roads, scenic route type.

Plus, it’s no coincidence that this week’s “Just Like That” song selection is “Book of Love” from Peter Gabriel. We share its importance to us, and possibly to you as well. Our viewers and listeners also share their favorite songs of the week, and what they find attractive in people of the opposite sex.