"She Said, He Said" podcast: Reflections of a mother’s final minutes, a son’s final moments

Episode 16: Jerry and Karen explore the sensitive subject of losing a close loved one and its poignant aftermath. In their case, it’s Jerry's mother, who died April 22 at the VNA Hospice in Valparaiso, Indiana.

On that day, after many days of unresponsiveness in her room, Jerry thought she awoke for a brief moment to say hello in some way. It turns out she was saying her final goodbye.

It happened immediately after he placed a Mother’s Day flower on her pillow. Coincidence? Maybe. Maybe not. There were other unexplained synchronicities before and after her death. On this week's show, we share them with you.

A special Memorial Day episode.

