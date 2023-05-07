Episode 12: “The secret to happy empty-nesting starts when you have children in your home,” says Allison Thomas, a mother of two sons who recently left their parents' home for adulthood. “If you lose your couple-hood in the process, then you have nothing left when your children leave."

Empty nest syndrome is typically more common in women who likely have had the role of primary parent.

“Motherhood is amazing, wonderful and overwhelmingly beautiful. But at the same time it is the most horrifying, frustrating, exhausting and terrifying thing,” Allison says.

"No one can fully prepare you for it," Karen adds.

But you can prepare for becoming empty-nesters who find personal renewal, and possibly a new connection with your spouse, after so many years with children in your home. This, and much more, on this week's episode.

