'She Said, He Said' podcast: When beloved family pets cross the 'Rainbow Bridge'

Episode 14: On this week’s show, Jerry and Karen unleash their feelings about beloved family pets that die and cross the Rainbow Bridge. Karen’s lovable pug, Buzz, may be crossing this bridge soon. Did yours too?

Also, Karen and Jerry visit a “MedSpa” to explore why are so many people are getting "work" done to look younger, feel more attractive and pump the brakes on the aging process. Laser it. Inject it. Peel it. Sculpt it. Tighten it. And treat it. Business is booming and it’s not just for Boomers.

Who cares about the newly crowned King Charles and Queen What’s Her Name? We disagree on the importance of England’s royal family, the latest coronation ceremony, and whether the British monarchy will remain in existence in the 21st century.

Plus, we sample some of the tastiest restaurants in the area for our “Off the Eaten Path” segment, this time based on The Times’ Best of the Region choices from readers, viewers and listeners. It’s our pleasure, really.

And our “One Gesture at a Time” shares a sweet but stolen idea from a young couple that just fell in love (though they haven’t yet told each other). Shhhh …

“She Said, He Said” is sponsored by Times Media Co. and Lee Enterprises. Our show is recorded each week at CreataSpacePlace studios in Hobart, Indiana. Watch our podcast at NWI.com or listen to it where you enjoy other podcasts including Spotify, Apple, Google and Audacy.