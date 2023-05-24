Episode 15: Karen and Jerry disagree on the definition of “attractive” in regard to women’s looks. Men's looks, however, they tend to agree on. And when is it OK to compliment, or even acknowledge, someone from the opposite sex with your spouse or partner present?

Also on this week's show, remember when summer vacations for families didn’t have Digital Age companions like mobile phones, iPads, tablets and other electronic devices. Wherever families go this summer, they can conveniently ignore each other. Kids, it wasn’t always this way.

Dear parents of 2023 high school and college graduates, if I haven’t met your child or know anything about them, please don’t invite me to their open house for the sole reason of me giving them money.

Can your grad pick me out of a lineup? Have we ever conversed? If not, you can leave me off the guest list. (But Karen will go for the food.)

Plus, just like that, we begin a new segment about songs that singe the soul or touch the heart. First up, “Just Like That” by new Grammy award winner Bonnie Raitt. It’s the song of the year for a reason.

