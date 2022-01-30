Shedd Aquarium to release new children's book about penguins

CHICAGO — The Shedd Aquarium is releasing a new children's book about penguins, which will be published by HarperCollins/Tommy Nelson Publishers in March.

“Edward and Annie: A Penguin Adventure” follows rockhopper penguins Edward and Annie in their field trips around the aquarium. The penguin couple went viral on social media during the coronavirus pandemic shutdowns in spring 2020 when the aquarium was closed to the public and they were free to roam.

People from all seven continents responded to the viral videos of their adventures, which are now recreated in the illustrated children's book. Intended for children of all ages, it recounts their romps of wonder and merriment as they ponder, "Where did everyone go?"

Suburban Chicago resident Caryn Rivadeneira, an award-winning author of "Grit and Grace: Heroic Women of the Bible" and "Saints of Feather and Fang: How the Animals We Love and Fear Connect Us to God," wrote the book. It was illustrated by Kat Tannis, a children's book author and illustrator who is pursuing a master's degree in biology at Miami University in partnership with the Wildlife Conservation Society.

“Edward and Annie’s field trips illustrate the curiosity that the aquatic animal world can inspire in all of us,” said Peggy Sloan, Chief Animal Operations Officer at Shedd Aquarium. “We are thrilled to see Edward, Annie and so many other incredible Shedd residents immortalized in a new book that will inspire the next generation of animal lovers.”

Edward and Annie explore the marine world in the aquarium in Chicago's museum campus and all the excitement it holds, encountering many surprises until returning to the penguin habitat at the end of the day, when they're all tuckered out.

Proceeds from the book will help benefit penguin conservation in the wild and care of the penguins at the Shedd Aquarium, a Smithsonian Institute affiliate that is home to more than 32,000 aquatic animals belonging to 1,500 different species.

The aquarium, which is visited by 2 million people every year, has helped rehabilitate and release endangered African penguins from South Africa.

The book comes out March 1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.