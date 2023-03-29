The rock band Shinedown, which has sold more than 10 million albums, is coming to Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

The hard rock band from Jacksonville will perform at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana’s Hard Rock Live venue in Gary on Friday, July 21. Doors open at 7 p.m.

Formed in 2001, the band has experienced a good deal of commercial success, including a record 10 #1 rock hits. It's had 15 platinum or gold singles and 6.5 billion global streams.

"They are known for their timely and honest messages behind their chart-topping songs that resonate with not only their global audience and the rock community, but our culture at large," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Their masterfully realized, high-concept 7th studio album Planet Zero, out now on Atlantic Records and produced by Shinedown’s Eric Bass, debuted in the Top 5 on the Billboard 200 and the Official UK Albums Chart, and at #1 on 6 other Billboard charts including Top Album Sales, Top Rock Albums, Top Hard Rock Albums and Top Alternative Albums. Planet Zero boldly confronts the societal forces that perpetuate divisiveness while offering a restorative path forward through empathy and open conversation - ultimately serving as a reminder that it is our human connections that matter the most."

The album features songs like "Dead Don't Die," "Planet Zero" and "Daylight." It recently released a video for the single "A Symptom of Being Human."

"Unfolding with gentle acoustic guitar, soaring strings, delicate piano, and a powerful vocal delivery from frontman Brent Smith, 'A Symptom Of Being Human' celebrates the beauty of our individual differences and embraces the ups and downs of life, while showcasing Shinedown’s gift for making us feel connected through our common humanity," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release.

Tickets start at $84.50 for the 21+ standing-room-only show.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.