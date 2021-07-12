Shirley Heinze Land Trust to host free arts events

If you're looking to get more fresh air or express your creativity, you can combine both pursuits in August.

The Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host free art events at local nature preserves next month.

Art Barn School of Art instructor Lee Bauman will lead a monotype printing workshop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at Meadowbrook Nature Preserve at 109 W. 700 North in Valparaiso. Participants will be taught how to create monotype prints depicting or inspired by the plants in the Meadowbrook Nature Preserve gardens at the event, which is free and open to the public.

Participants will make their own prints, which they can take home.

People also can take part in a "Paint Out" event a little further east at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve at 25898 U.S. 20 in South Bend.

"Plein-air painters from the Northern Indiana Pastel Society will be on site, capturing the scenery of Lydick Bog Nature Preserve, and the public is invited to witness these talented artists and learn about their process," the Shirley Heinze Land Trust said in a press release. "The final works will be showcased on the Shirley Heinze Land Trust website following the event."